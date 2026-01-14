Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Defend Cops as ‘Underfunded’ While Promoting New Movie, 'The Rip'

It's not every day you hear some pro-law enforcement messaging out of Hollywood, but that's what we got this week, courtesy of a pair of A-listers in Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

The two actors and filmmakers are making the rounds promoting their latest flick, called The Rip.

In the movie, the two play Miami police officers who uncover a scandal in their own department, and they talk about how police officers are often underappreciated.

"These are hardcore guys," Stern said, referring to their roles in the movie, per Fox News Digital. "I mean, you really captured that angst. Like, I'm an honest cop, but everyone's looking at me like I'm dishonest."

"One of the things that I remember talking to Matt about with this was these people, who, as you say, don't make a lot of money," Affleck said. "It's about going out and doing an honest day's work and the integrity and the meaning of that... underappreciated, under suspicion often..."

"Underfunded," Damon added.

"Underfunded. So to me, that was exactly what you described was at the heart of this (movie)," Affleck said to Stern.

In another interview with Today, Affleck and Damon talked about how they had a great experience meeting Miami cops who also appeared in the movie.

I always like hearing some pro-police comments from celebrities… but I just wish it wouldn't take shooting a movie where you play an officer to make that happen.

It shouldn't take working on a movie to understand that, yes, police are underappreciated, unfairly under suspicion, and underfunded.

There is also room to make openly pro-police statements outside of press tours.

Is it good that the two came to this conclusion? Of course, but it goes to show how insulated many people in Hollywood and left-wing circles at large are.

Many drank the Kool-Aid about how all cops are evil and out to target marginalized communities, even though that couldn't be further from the truth.

Most folks in law enforcement are trying to make an honest living helping their communities, and at the end of the day, they just want to go home to their families safe and sound.

That's it.

Hollywood can't jump fast enough to throw their hat behind whatever progressive stance they think will make them popular.

But how about throwing your hat behind folks who risk their lives every day to keep the rest of us safe? That's a cool idea, huh?

And guess what? You don't even have to play a cop to realize it!