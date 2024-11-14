AEW Wrestlers Promote Upcoming Match With An Epic 'Boob Shake Off'

AEW wrestlers Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron took full advantage of a backstage segment during Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite to promote their upcoming match.

Cameron interrupted an interview that Shirakawa, who just returned to the wrestling promotion, was doing with Renee Paquette to challenge her to a match. Cameron grabbed the champagne out of Shirakawa's hand, chugged it, then proceeded with her challenge.

"Since you'll be here for Collision. Why don't you feel the wrath of Harley Cameron," Cameron said. "You and me, tit for tit. Rack 'em up and may the breast woman win."

It's hard to turn down a challenge like that one and Shirakawa accepted it by shaking her boobs and saying, "I'll see you on Saturday."

Before you know it, an old-fashioned "boob shake off" between the wrestlers was underway. Paquette eventually stepped in to calm the situation down before one of the ladies accidentally suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron now have to deliver in the ring after delivering with their promo

That's how you promote the addition of a last-minute match. The episode of AEW Collision set to air on Saturday, is actually being taped tonight, reports Cageside Seats, at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

The Shirakawa and Cameron match is taking place on a lineup of matches that includes Daniel Garcia taking on Johnny TV, a tag team match between The Acclaimed and LFI with the winner advancing to the AEW world tag title match at Full Gear, and a women's world title match between Mariah May and Anna Jay.

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that none of those matches had anything close to the promotion of Shirakawa and Cameron's. Not that they needed to.

The "boob shake off" that these two executed could carry the promotion for the entire event. Best of luck to all involved.