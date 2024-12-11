Content Creating Mom Says Her Career Choice Has Made Her A Better Parent

Content creator and mom Molly Manning moved to Los Angeles from Australia in order to get the most out of her career choice. The move has paid off financially, and it's made the 49-year-old a better parent to her teenage son.

Forget parenting classes or books, those are nothing more than stumbling blocks on the path to becoming a better parent. Especially when you can end years of struggling with your finances and unlock the secret to being a better mom at the same time.

Manning says she's been able to do both by deciding that she "didn’t care what other people thought" before joining OnlyFans. She's even branched out by taking her talents to the mainstream adult outlets.

The career path has led her to making around $20,000 every month. With her finances in order, she's able to be a better mom. Once she was able to get over her "insecurity," it was on.

"Why is it that they would never do this? Is it that you don't have the confidence? Or is it that you fear judgment? Or do you just feel like nobody would want to see you?," Manning said.

Content creator mom a better parent thanks to her career choice

Those days are behind Manning, who now describes herself as the No. 1 Aussie MILF. She's self-employed, makes her own schedule, and isn't worried about money.

"When you are working a nine to five job you don't have a whole lot of flexibility for things," she said. "Now I have more freedom and I’m able to prioritize him [my son] in a way I couldn’t before."

In addition to sending those life-draining 9-5 schedules packing, she doesn’t have to rely on anyone else. She's not locked down in a bad marriage with a money-controlling husband bossing her around.

Manning doesn't have to worry about that. She can focus on the important things in her life, turning out quality content and being the best mom she can be.

There are no classes or books on parenting necessary for this mom. Unconventional? Absolutely, but she could be doing a much worse job at parenting than she is right now.

Don't be surprised if she's authoring her own book on parenting.