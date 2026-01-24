Adrienne Gray Is The Next Great MAGA Millennial The Fat Libs Are Going To Hate, Screencaps On YouTube & MEAT

I want to hear from you guys this weekend — DO NOT send me SMS messages to my phone. Pick one of these other ways to CONTACT ME

I have something special for you this morning: Screencaps the YouTube Show

This is real. This isn't a one-off. This is the next step for Screencaps that I promised was coming in 2026. No, it's not a recap show. That would be a dumb business model. It's fresh content.

In today's edition:

EMAILS: Mark W. absolutely destroys me over a golf sub-headline

Kirk B. tries to trick me with Russian AI snow content

I analyze Kim Jong Un's weird hot tub retirement village

Dick Hammer's role in the NFC championship game

Diesel outs Canoe Cuck in dramatic fashion during indoor golf

Any questions?

No, I don't have a producer. It's all me controlling the show. Yes, I can have guests. Some of you will be getting invites soon. Yes, you can send me all sorts of video to use on the show. Just like this column, you guys are going to dictate where the show goes. Get involved.

Shall we have a little fun? It's Jan. 24. Let's see where this show is a year from now. Save the date.

I have never been more relaxed by an incoming winter storm than I am right now

Like I wrote on Friday, I cannot think of a better scenario for AFC/NFC Championship weekend than getting blasted by 7-10" of dry snow, 25 mph winds whipping it around, and temps somewhere around 7 or 8 degrees.

Outside of gasing up the cars like real men do before a big storm, I have nothing on the schedule. This is heaven.

I don't need to go to Costco, but I might stop by this afternoon just for the humor of it all. Plus…I need to get a collector's item. See below.

Which one of you is going to snag one of these bad boys this weekend?

I saw these this week at our Perrysburg location, but Mrs. Screencaps and I were in a hurry, so I didn't fill out the paperwork to get my hands on a piece of Costco history. These are legit.

My only issue with prepping the Costco colors is my problem with so many degenerates becoming Costco members. Part of me feels like it's not the elite exclusive club I used to know, but I'm still loyal.

I have to tell you, I think cracks started to form for me when the Costco toilet paper lady — the lady who is in charge of Kirkland toilet paper — personally called me to talk toilet paper after I complained in Screencaps about the dust level of Kirkland toilet paper. At the end of the call, she promised to send me their best toilet paper. I never heard from her again.

Ghosting me was a slight. Here I am a Costco lifer and you're ghosting me, of all people? It's not about getting a free 30-pack of toilet paper. It's about the consideration for a Costco lifer.

That's why I'm starting to question my Costco loyalty.

Winter Storm Fern: Southerners want northerners they haven't gone soft

— Derek in Texas writes:

Preparing for the winter storm:

People make fun of us southerners for not knowing how to deal with cold weather, ( much like we make fun of England not knowing how to deal with 80 degree weather) and I have to push back a little.

We may not have a team of snow plows or blowers to clear roads but we do have a team of 4x4 rednecks who actively patrol ice/snow roads to pull out stranded motorists at no charge (because mud is great but snow is better)

Maybe the Texas power grid is not equipped for rare, extremely low temperatures but we are separate from the US grid which gives us the advantage in the energy age (and as an electrician, I would recommend contacting your local electrician for generator solutions for power outages, many are affordable)

If you are a Texas transplant, of which there are plenty, do not fret. Your native Texan (shout out Hank Hill) neighbors will be more than happy to assist you in winterizing your property. Thank God for the Friendly State.

I know that we freak out about 6 in of snow when others get feet of snow but that just means we can set our beer on the front porch instead of taking up room in the fridge for essentials.

— Adam in Nebraska checks in as the flakes begin to fly:

I have been watching MaxVelocity on YouTube. He does great livestreams during tornado season and he is gonna be doing livestreams all weekend. He is my favorite of all the YouTube weather guys. Elite knowledge from a guy who has built a YouTube presence.

I’m a big weather nerd and have watched hours of his livestreams. Put him on your radar.

Kinsey:

Max has been popping up in my timeline. My only question about this guy is the name. Is his father another Velocity or did Max go through a name-change for work purposes?

At first, I had to make sure it wasn't some AI account using a cool weather name. Now I'm all-in on this guy purely based on the name. It's like an American Ninja Warrior name that was never used.

— Steve tells me why people in Louisville bought so many onions:

Onions sold out because everyone is making chili. Bet the ground meats, beans, and canned tomato products are all sold out too, along with chili seasonings. I could not find any bottled water in my local Kroger (central Va). Shelves were bare. Riding the storm out. Have beer though!

Screencaps readers WILL NOT accept pro women's hockey using "brawl" or "fight" if the gloves don't drop

— Minnesota Dave, who assures me he's not a Walz-supporting LIB, says:

That seemed to me to be the definition of a "pillow fight." No chance of a bloody nose or black eye when nobody drops the gloves or helmet!

Jim M. is absolutely furious that I would take the Broncos and the 4.5 points against his Patriots

— Jim M. writes:

You're really going to pick a team with a QB that hasn't taken a snap in 749 days? Good luck with that. Started 4 games. In 7 years. And no running game.

Pats by 14.

Kinsey:

As I told Jim, Vegas knows how to keep the lights on. The line started at Patriots -5.5 on Monday. It was down to 4.5 on Friday. Guess where it's at this morning? I checked. You can get it at 3.5.

I'm not a gambling expert, but that typically means the books have serious exposure with people playing the Broncos and the points. They're begging people to take your Patriots, Jim.

Is it a gambling trap? We'll see.

— Jim M. fires back as I'm writing this column:

Stidham is a bum.

Kinsey:

I didn't say he isn't a bum. I'm just saying that Vegas is Vegas. If it feels like funny business from Vegas, it typically is. I've gambled enough to know they NEED money placed on the Patriots.

My plan is to tease the Patriots and parlay a teased under and relax.

Saturday morning Peniscola, Spain

— Mike T. and Cindy T. have holed up in a new town:

https://traftonsolympicadventure.wordpress.com/2026/01/24/1-24-2026-peniscola-spain/

#################

That is it. What a week. I've been going in 50 different directions with the soft launch of the YouTube show. Now I get to go watch rec basketball games, maybe hit some golf balls at the indoor range and have a weekend.

Go have a great one.

