Adrienne Ferguson Is A Gun-Toting MAGA Conservative Instagram Star, Cops Find Stolen Dale Car & MEAT!

Full disclosure: I lasted through two periods of the 4 Nations finals before trailing off to sleep

Quick takeaways:

The U.S. could be in a tough situation when Sean McDonough, 62, decides to walk off into the sunset. Are networks doing enough to build up younger talent to take over these very important roles? It feels like when ESPN has a big hockey game, it's Sean McDonough or nobody else.

Congrats to the Canadians for winning their national sport after sending off their boys at 12 to go live with other families to get good at hockey. Now, let's take this to the football field.

Imagine what NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was thinking as hockey owned a Thursday night in February with one of the most highly-anticipated sporting events of the year. The NBA played last night, in case you didn't realize. I have a private Twitter list saved that's titled "Best of the Best." It's comprised of the accounts that typically tweet out the best content on Twitter. There wasn't a single mention of the NBA last night on that list. Congrats to hockey for figuring it out. The problem now becomes how to keep those fans around well into the spring and early summer.

The NHL should be BEGGING a national brand to develop an advertising campaign around the Tkachuk brothers. Brady, 25, and Matthew, 27, have the buzz to move the needle NOW. Capitalize right this minute. If I'm the advertiser, I have them busting through windows, throwing each other through tables, jumping off speeding boats to snap drug smuggler necks off the coast of the Florida Keys. These two are ready for action-packed roles right now.

— Rod in Freeport, IL wasn't enjoying the McDonough experience:

Watching the Canada-USA game and Sean McDonough is becoming insufferable. Does he have to give a biography of every player touching the puck? It's like listening to Costas doing baseball. I get some of it in the first period, especially because of the amount of new viewers, but a tie game in the 3rd doesn't need a personal interest story from the play by play guy. Keep powering through til Saturday.

Screencaps will have two more boots on the ground this year at The Masters

— Masters Anonymous #2 writes:

Based on your reporting from anonymous at The Masters, I applied to work this year and was hired. I figured I would never make it to Augusta as a golfer or patron, so this is my opportunity to see the most beautiful golf course in the world.

Kinsey:

This is just beautiful. Before this email, Masters Anonymous #2 had written to me twice, both times in 2023. Typically, that tells me that maybe a reader had moved on in life and Screencaps just wasn't for him these days.

In the case of MA#2, he was lurking and learning and consuming the stories told by Anonymous Masters Employee, who has become something of an icon around here with his stories of taking it upon himself to go experience Augusta National by working the event.

I hope that MA#2 finds the joy and gets to see enough golf to fulfill this dream of his.

One of the great Screencaps debate topics: Music on the golf course

— Dave in Capitola, CA writes:

As the cliche goes; first time, long time. Damn I hate cliches! Anyways, always start my day with Outkick and especially Screencaps. Know I'll always have conversation starter in my barrels if needed throughout the day.

I have huge problem with music on the golf course. Personally I hit the links for some solitude. Hate it when some LIV watching M-effer has to crank up their yacht rock or hip-hop, or even country for that matter.

Most don't even have the courtesy to ask you if you mind.

Of course if you do mind you don't say cuz then you look like someone with a stick up your ass. Pretty much a lose-lose. Most listeners are of the ilk who shout "You da Man!" or "Can a corn!" on telecasts. Like they're best friends with the golfers. "C'mon Scottie, you got this", "Finish strong JT!".

Get a life. Back to the music.

There's actually a course near me who rents Bose speakers to stick on your golf cart. UGH! How about some peace and quiet, with only expletives after a missed 3 footer cutting through the silence. Wondered what other readers thought. Thanks again for the content.

Kinsey:

To be fair, Dave, us Yacht Rockers, from my experience, don't turn up the Yacht Rock because we're looking for the relaxation from the vibes. If golfers are cranking Yacht Rock, that's a problem and they aren't true aficionados for what we're trying to accomplish with the Yacht Rock.

On my summer golf trip, there are guys who request to play in the early-morning rounds with me because they know I'm going to turn on Yacht Rock to ease into the day. We'll go out, have a casual 4 ½ to 5-hour round because we're on island time and it's like Aaron Rodgers going to Costa Rica to drink that witches brew.

We leave those Yacht Rock rounds with a clearer view of life.

If you're experiencing Yacht Rock gone wrong, I need to hear the courses where this is a problem and we'll address it.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

The Gabby Petito Netflix documentary will fill you with rage on multiple levels

— Rob M. in Florida writes:

I didn’t want to watch. I didn’t want to relive it. We live 30 minutes away from North Port where the parents of that Scumbag live ( I will not say his name ). It consumed the area for months, you couldn’t get away from it, it’s all anyone talked about. That being said, I did decide to watch, I wish I didn’t, my thoughts are as follows.

The Scumbags parents came off as truly evil. I understand you would do anything to help your child, however, They knew. They knew their son had killed that girl and they lawyered up and hid the kid. I get that you need a lawyer, you have to protect yourself, but what they did was horrific. They let the parents of that girl twist in the wind, waiting for any news on their daughter, any word of where she was and if she was ok. All the time they knew, they knew she was dead, they knew who did it, they protected him and obstructed an investigation. The mother wrote one of the most chilling letters I’ve ever seen, "Burn This Letter" was the work of a truly evil person, it raised the hair on my arms when it was read.

FBI/North Port Police- Understand that North Port is not what you would call a Thriving Metropolis, it is anything but. The area started out as cheap real estate south of a much more culturally relevant Sarasota, and north of the expanding Ft Myers area. The streets and infrastructure were built in the 80’s as a future city that would be able to handle the overflow of the rapidly growing areas with easy access to both, via the newly built I 75.

One problem, no one wanted to live there, it was an apocalyptic area with brand-new roads and utilities, but no houses. For years, it was used by off-road enthusiasts for dirt bikes and four wheelers ( I did), it was also a great place to land small drug planes on the long empty roads and move your product easily via the aforementioned interstate ( I did not ).

That being said, the North Port police were in no way equipped to handle the investigation or the circus that came with it (see Dog, the Bounty Hunter). The much bigger and better trained Sarasota Sherriff Dept. should have taken over, but they didn’t, and what happened next was inevitable.

How that Scumbag was able to slip out and drive to a local park is beyond me, the level of incompetence is staggering, from both agencies. By the way, let’s not let the Moab police off the hook, it was painfully obvious that Gabby was in distress when they pulled that van over, any one could see that she was protecting that scumbag, she should have been protected.

From what I saw, the documentary was pretty accurate, sometimes they can play a little loose with the facts, I think they got it pretty spot on. A beautiful young woman is dead, a Scumbag took the easy way out.

Kinsey:

Eric Pratt, the cop who handled the situation in Moab when the white Sprinter van was pulled over, resigned from the police department in 2022. A $50 million wrongful death lawsuit is still working its way through the courts.

This is a great video for the TNML crew, but the first thing I noticed is that he used an Anderson's spreader

I have a special place in my heart for The Anderson's, which is a red-blooded American company with its headquarters right up the road. This company used to have what I considered to be the greatest general stores in the history of general stores until closing the final one back in like 2015.

I miss that general store. It was one of those places where you could buy a kitchen sink, a hamster for the kids, a six-pack of great beer and some of the best vegetables known to man all in the same shopping experience.

Never take your general store for granted, if you still have one near you.

What's worse: Extreme heat or extreme cold?

— Bill A. in South Texas says give him the heater, as in the sun, and let it bake!

After reading the cold snowy reports from the far North I had to chuckle. I am long out of southern Illinois and Oregon, but now live in South Texas. If we get any winter down here it will come in Jan-Feb. It gets down into the 50’s here and the puffy coats come out! Its was 21* here overnight last night and low 30s during today, but a bit sunny. 2 more days and of this and then its mid-70s every day.

I am not making fun of the northerners, it snows every year and you have the clothes for it all. I wear T-shirts almost every day, jeans in Jan-Feb and shorts the rest of the year. The only reason I am writing this is that I packed up to go shoot at the indoor gun range I belong to to find a sign upon the door "Closed for the Inclement Weather" ! It was cold sure, but it was sunny and dry. But it was an INDOOR RANGE for heaven’s sake!

Prefer the heat over the feet of snow/cold!

Let's go to Singapore for an aggressive bumper sticker

— Mike N. is on the move right now:

A couple of pics from the airport in Singapore and a borderline aggressive bumper sticker in Penang.

Personally tailgating before high school football games in Texas and Illinois was a positive experience and brought parents together like old school communities. Like everything in life, just keep it reasonable.

I never responded to your previous excellent letters of where is the best place I’ve had a beer, but one of your emailers just jogged my memory: Chuck-E-Cheese!!

Two of those ice-cold flat 16oz plastic cups of Light Whatever was like Heaven came down to earth and brought peace to an 8 year old war zone. (and I’d go back tomorrow and do it all over again if I could)

Really enjoying the great start to the year reading the Greatest Column in the Land!

Kinsey:

I had no idea people in Singapore would have bumper stickers like people in Toledo, Ohio. You learn something each and every day here in Screencaps. That's what keeps you coming back.

The Ts hammering a Sicilian pizza & draft beers while their haters are sitting at a desk job they hate while married to women they regret ever having sex with: Advantage: The Ts!

— Mike T. with a flex on a Friday. Just look at that basil dancing on top of that pie:

http://traftonseuropeantour20242025.com/2025/02/20/2-21-2025-catania-sicily/

Kinsey:

Take that, haters!

