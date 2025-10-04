Medal Of Honor Hero (KIA) Died In Bloody One-Man Last Stand. Now His Story Will Be A Major Film

John Chapman died in the Battle of Takur Ghar in a heroic and brutal one-man last stand.

The story of John Chapman is officially coming to the big screen.

Chapman is one of the biggest legends in the history of the United States military. The Air Force 24th STS (a Tier One unit) CCT was killed during the Battle of Takur Ghar in March 2002.

All hell broke loose on a mountain during Operation Anaconda, and the SEAL Team 6 team Chapman was attached to retreated under heavy enemy fire.

Chapman was left alone without backup or help. He fought to the brutal and bloody end, engaging enemy fighters before eventually dying from his wounds. The elite CCT's actions didn't just save the lives of the ST6 element, but also of the QRF.

You can watch his heroic actions in the video below. The footage will make you damn proud to be an American.

Adam Driver to play John Chapman in "Alone at Dawn."

Chapman's story was brought into the mainstream by fellow CCT and author Dan Schilling with the incredibly popular book "Alone at Dawn."

Now, the book is becoming a major Hollywood film. Adam Driver, a former Marine, will star as the Air Force legend and Anne Hathaway will star as an intelligence officer who pushed to make sure Chapman received the MoH he paid for with his life, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ron Howard is set to direct.

I interviewed Dan Schilling a few years back about the truth of the Battle of Takur Ghar, Chapman and what unfolded on the mountain back in 2002.

It's well worth your time if you're interested in history and honoring a true American hero.

There was a fairly significant scandal surrounding the Navy allegedly attempting to block Chapman's MoH, due to not wanting to admit the SEALs left him alone.

I'm not here to talk about that today. That debate can be had another day. What I know beyond a shadow of a doubt is that John Chapman is an American hero who gave his life in a brutal, bloody and unrelenting one-man stand on a mountain in Afghanistan.

It was also the first ever recorded Medal of Honor, and the footage tells you all you need to know about the guts and courage the 24th STS had in his soul.

Now, his story will come to the big screen with Adam Driver leading the way. This movie is going to rock, and I hope it leads to many more Americans learning about one of our country's greatest heroes.

There is no set release date for "Alone at Dawn," but it's likely it won't be out until late 2026 at the earliest. No matter what, we'll keep following along to make sure Chapman continues to get the respect he earned in blood. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.