NFL Star's Wife Slams Tim Walz With Simple Message

Adam Thielen's wife Caitlin isn't a fan of Tim Walz.

The Minnesota Governor was officially tapped Tuesday by Vice President Kamala Harris to be her VP choice on the Democrat POTUS ticket.

Reactions have been all over the place. While some liberals have shown excitement with the pick, many people in America have pointed to Walz's liberal political positions on abortion, guns and immigration and his record in Minnesota has major red flags.

That includes the wife of the Carolina Panthers receiver.

Caitlin Thielen slams Tim Walz.

Caitlin took to X after the pick Tuesday morning, and made her stance on the pick crystal clear:

She's not a fan.

"Oh man.. bad bad news. He has run Minneapolis into the ground," the Carolina Panthers receiver's wife said in a now-viral tweet that has been seen more than 8.5 million times as of publication.

While Caitlin didn't specify exactly what she meant, she's likely pointing to crime issues and the 2020 riots. Assaults, destruction of property crimes, motor theft, sex offenses and domestic aggravated assaults are all up over the past three years, according to data released by the city of Minneapolis.

Walz was also Governor of Minnesota when violent riots were kicked off in the city following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The situation was so bad during the riots in the city that a police precinct was abandoned and then burned by rioters. It was a disgraceful and embarrassing time not just for Minneapolis but for America. Now, the man who ran the state when it happened has been chosen to be Harris' VP pick. Seeing as Caitlin's tweet is blowing up, it seems like lots of people agree with her stance that Walz hasn't been good for Minneapolis.

