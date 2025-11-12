Wake The Kids: There's A New World Record For Most People Playing AC/DC On Bagpipes At The Same Time

In the world of rock songs with bagpipe solos in them, legendary rock band AC/DC's Bon Scott-era classic "It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ’n’ Roll)" stands head and shoulders above the rest.

And not just because it might be the only rock tune with a bagpipe solo.

I dig the occasional bagpipe tune, but it's not something I throw on Spotify with any regularity. In fact, I've heard bagpipes many times in my life, but have only heard them play like three songs. One is "Amazing Grace," another is that standard bagpipe-y march that you hear in parades, and then "It's A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)."

Anytime I hear someone pipin' some bags, it's been one of those three songs.

So, it makes sense that a group of pipers in Australia is looking to claim the Australian Book of Records world record for the biggest group of bagpipers playing together.

A total of 374 pipers played along to the AC/DC classic as part of the "The Great Melbourne Bagpipe Bash." The event took place close to where the band shot the song's video, in which they ride around on the back of a flatbed truck.

The record attempt also took place close to the Melbourne Cricket Ground where the band will play their first Australian show in a decade on Wednesday night.

So how'd they do?

Great! …I think. It can be tough to tell with bagpipes sometimes.

After the record-breaking song, they did a couple of encores.

One of these was "Happy Birthday," which is a nice addition to my list of songs that I know bagpipes can play.

The other? Well, that of course was "Amazing Grace," which means our number of bagpipe-able songs is still at only four.