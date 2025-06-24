AC/DC Fans Are Calling For Them To Retire As The Rock Has Turned To A Pebble

If AC/DC were on the Highway to Hell, the band's latest performances might mean that all lanes are closing soon.

Fans of the legendary rock band took to social media earlier this week to rip the elder rockers, with some even suggesting that it's time to hand in the tight pants, turn the guitar amps off and call it quits before they ruin their legacy!

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude

AC/DC APPEAR TO BE TUNED DOWN AND TUNED OUT AT TIMES

"AC/DC is my favorite band, but I wish they would retire to do small intimate venues where they don't have to struggle so hard," one fan named Joni wrote on TikTok after some rough videos of 77-year-old singer Brian Johnson barely able to be heard at times as if his voice had run out of gas.

"I really wanted to see them this year… Now I don’t, thank you for this," another fan commented, while someone else said the band needs to "stop living in the past!"

Another fan posted, "This is so painful. They just need to stop." This was the perfect summary of literally hundreds of comments on various videos from the band's current European Tour.

In one video, 70-year-old Angus Young, who is known as being the guitarist equivalent of Mick Jagger in that he seemingly always has enough energy as if he's going to live forever, looks like he's about to pass out on stage. With an unbuttoned white shirt, coinciding with his frizzled white blonde hair, the video shows Angus trying to get the crowd to say "Oi!" but I wouldn't be surprised if some responded back, "No!"

Other comments likened the band to a boxer's legacy and knowing when to quit before they become a mockery of themselves.

As I've written on OutKick, it's important for music fans to see music's greats while they still can. Whether it's Neil Diamond, who cut back on performing after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, to Steven Tyler, who literally blew out his vocal cords and had to cancel Aerosmith's final tour, to of course, those that have gone on to the big stage in the sky, like Tom Petty and Prince, the GOATs of music are leaving us much faster than we'd like. Time stands still until it doesn't.

But come on people, this is AC/DC we're talking about - one of the greatest rock and roll and heavy metal bands of all time who have released 17 albums. Do you really think they are going to stop because of what people say about them on TikTok? Do you even think they even know what TikTok is?!

AC/DC STARTED PLAYING MUSIC IN 1973

The band members have graced us with their jams for over five decades now, and absolutely deserve to rock out for as long as they want. They've earned it.

Maybe people should voice their concerns about musicians like Frankie Valli, who is still being trotted out on stage looking as clueless as former President Biden! At least Angus can still hop around the stage while playing his guitar!