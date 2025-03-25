Preview For New Action Movie Is Brutally Violent, Features Star Actor: WATCH

Jason Statham's new movie "A Working Man" looks like it's going to be a must-watch.

Basic info:

Plot: Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss's daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined.

Cast: Jason Flemyng, Jason Statham, Merab Ninidze

Director: David Ayer

Release Date: March 28, 2025

Final trailer for "A Working Man" released.

Jason Statham has made a name for himself as one of Hollywood's last true action heroes. His movies are pretty simple:

Good guys kick butt, bad guys die and there's a lot of violence along the way.

It looks like "A Working Man" won't be any different, judging from the final trailer for the movie. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

It looks like Statham has another potential hit on his hands with "A Working Man." His formula is shockingly simple.

The Hollywood star isn't trying to make films for critics that are going to win a bunch of awards. He's making films for guys who like to watch explosions, shootouts, beatdowns and revenge arcs.

It's worked out very well for Statham because he's become a legit A-list star over the past 20+ years. Now, he's bringing fans another film loaded with violence and action.

What's not to like?

You can catch "A Working Man" this Friday in theaters. It looks like it's definitely going to be worth checking out. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.