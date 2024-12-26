'A Complete Unknown' (2024) Review: Bob Dylan Biopic Is Pretty Good

Another OutKick movie review — Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, ya filthy animals.

"A Complete Unknown" may rank as my favorite movie of the year … that or "Dune 2."

On Christmas, the Bob Dylan biopic came out, titled "A Complete Unknown" (famous lyrics from one of Dylan's songs, of course).

Directed by the same cat (James Mangold) who made "Walk the Line" and "Ford V. Ferrari," the expectations were high for what felt like a long-awaited biopic of a fabled American musician.

Well, we finally got it (starring College GameDay's Timothee Chalamet).

What we got was another strong Mangold movie that'll make dads throw a thumb in the air (maybe even two thumbs) and say, "hell yeah."

And since most people like Bob Dylan, I believe most people will enjoy this movie.

OutKick's Non-Spoilery Bob Dylan Biopic Review — A Complete Unknown (2024)

Firstly, the film doesn't glorify Bob Dylan as an otherworldly being.

Bob Dylan is human and sometimes an a**hole, but what makes him a different a-hole is his immense talent.

The movie's Best Hits include its storytelling, direction, acting, and sound production.

Every strum of the guitar is richly heard, and every puff on the harmonica is sweet.

The young star in Chalamet keeps the film moving at a good pace with a rousing portrayal of Dylan that never feels like parody.

"A Complete Unknown" features plenty of scenes where the artist(s) perform songs you've definitely heard before, and the magic of the scene makes you gawk at this fabled artist.

Sweetening the movie's narrative were well-known characters like Joan Baez, Pete Seeger and Johnny Cash, all strongly performed by their respective actors.

Even in 2024, this biopic of a generally beloved musician is never highbrow.

James Mangold specializes in these sleek, accessible films about complex characters.

Mangold's task is to make you sympathize with Dylan (an a-hole in the film) through his talent for music, which I think worked for my Christmas Day audience at the local AMC.

"A Complete Unknown" is worth watching. Any movie that inspires you to start wearing sunglasses indoors and talking real nasally has to be decent.

Nine out of 10.

(Will you watch the Bob Dylan biopic? Why or why not?

