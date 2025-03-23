Nonagenarian Sen. Chuck Grassley Trolls Unhinged, Foul-Mouthed, Trump-Hating Libs

How easy is it to troll liberals these days? Apparently it's so easy that 91-year-old Sen. Chuck Grassley was able to do it in extraordinary fashion on Friday.

Grassley is a legend in his home state of Iowa. He’s been a United States senator since 1981 and, as he said at a town hall last week, he wins elections "in landslides." Even though he’s a good bit older than Joe Biden, the dude is as sharp as a tack.

Many people at the gathering in Hampton, IA, were not fans of Grassley, President Trump or Republicans. And they weren't shy about letting folks know it.

According to an account on RadioIowa, people in the crowd at the town hall brought up the usual complaints, saying "Trump and his people are moving very rapidly toward a dictatorship" and claiming "Our country is in serious jeopardy."

Grassley, old pro that he is, had a solid reply.



"Well, I think you can draw the conclusions, I win by landslides, but I don’t win by 100% of the vote," Grassley said, according to RadioIowa. "So having people disagree with you is what democracy is all about."

Respectful, measured, no hint of drama. Grassley, even as an old man, showed he has patience in dealing with liberals.

As he left the building, the lefty horde gathered outside decided to boo Grassley and throw all kinds of obscenities at him. He reacted with a few waves and seemed to bask in the adulation.

Grassley is actually a legend for this. When confronted with a crowd of lunatics, you will have no hope of reaching them with reason. Sometimes, its best to politely do something that will make them even more annoyed, and that’s what happened here.

I aspire to be as cool as Grassley when I’m 91 years old.