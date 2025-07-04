Five Great Things About America We'll Never Apologize For, Number Three Is Lethal

It's the 4th of July, and that means it's time to celebrate America.

We live in the greatest country on the planet, and there is no close second. The red, white and blue represent exceptionalism at its best.

I'm a proud American, and I will never apologize for it. The fact you're reading this tells me there's a near 100% chance you feel the same way.

Five great things about America.

I always love an opportunity to point out what's great about America, and there's no better day to do it than today. Below are five things we should all love about this beautiful country. Make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let's roll.

1) College Football

You know what we do in this country on Saturdays in the fall? We find a spot and watch college football all day. It's a sport that no other country on the planet does the same way we do. We pack stadiums with 100,000+ people, share memories, immerse ourselves in the experience, drink plenty of beers and pray our hearts don't get crushed.

Nothing says "Hell yeah, America!" like college football.

2) Light Beer

While there are certainly other countries with light beer, nobody does it like America. We have countless options to keep carbs and calories low.

Nothing hits the spot on a hot summer's day like a Busch Light crushing your taste buds. Save your love for IPAs for the commies living in France.

We don't want any of that garbage. Give me a light beer and let's call it a day.

3) Guns

Guns are awesome, and millions of Americans own and use them regularly. You know what happens in dirty disgusting Europe when someone breaks into your house? You cry and pray.

In America, we punch holes in bad guys because it's our God-given Second Amendment right. Whether it's an AR-15 or a Glock, you can't go wrong by loading up on guns and ammo.

People who hate guns are weak and idiotic.

4) Special Operations

Speaking of guns, there are a lot of men whose names you will never know working in Special Operations operating in the shadows to keep this country safe.

Delta Force and SEAL Team 6 are loaded with the best combat operators on the planet. If you screw with America, they will pay you a visit in the middle of the night and remove your brain with a few pounds of pressure on a rifle trigger.

We have the best military on the planet, and we have the best Special Operations forces in the history of warfare. No country comes close, and none could ever pull off what we do when it's time to hunt bad guys. Anyone who says otherwise is a moron who needs to be ignored.

5) The Beauty of Nature

The incredible beauty of this country is easily one of its best attributes. Whether it's the coasts sitting on the oceans, the wide open fields of Texas or the mountains of Montana, there is no other country in the world that can match our natural beauty.

I grew up in the woods of Wisconsin experiencing all four seasons, lived in Montana surrounded by priceless scenery and have seen just about every big city in the country.

It's all incredible, and something we should all experience and be grateful for as Americans.

What do you love most about America? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.