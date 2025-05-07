3 Doors Down Singer Announces Stage IV Cancer, Cancels Upcoming Tour

A sad story in the alternative rock music world as the lead singer of 3 Doors Down, Brad Arnold, has announced that he has been diagnosed with Stage IV kidney cancer. As a result, the band is canceling their upcoming tour with Creed this summer.

The 46-year-old "Kryptonite," and "Be Like That," singer announced the news to fans via a social media post Wednesday afternoon, saying that it was unexpected and unfortunate news but that he is putting his faith in God that he will overcome this.

3 DOORS DOWN AND CREED TOUR WAS SET FOR JULY 9TH

"Hey, everybody, it's Brad from 3 Doors Down. I hope you're having a great day today," Arnold began in his video. "I've got some not-so-good news for you today. So I'd been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And it's stage 4, and that's not real good."

Arnold then talked about his faith in the Lord and also how the band's 2008 hit song, "It's Not My Time," suddenly has a new meaning to it in his life.

"You know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything," Arnold said. "So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all. But it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer. And we're sorry for that. And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get. And I think it's time for me to maybe go listen to [3 Doors Down's 2008 hit] 'It's Not My Time' a little bit. Thank you guys so much. God loves you, we love you. See ya."

ARNOLD ANNOUNCED STAGE IV KIDNEY CANCER

Anyone who listened to music radio in the alate 90's and throughout the 2000's is definitely familiar with 3 Doors Down music.

Their hit song "Kryptonite" was played literally everywhere ad nauseam both on radio and in television commercials. But 3DD was anything but a one-hit wonder as the same album would produce songs such as "Loser" "Duck and Rain" and "Be Like That," and has gone on to certified 7x Platinum.

Arnold's news comes as he recently celebrated being 9 years sober. Clear cell renal carcinoma, commonly referred to as ccRCC, is the most common type of kidney cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Fans across social media have been sending their thoughts, prayers and strength in lieu of the unfortunate news.

