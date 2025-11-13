Secret Black Ops Military Members Photographed, Picture Features Insane Equipment

An incredible photo of black ops members is making the rounds, and it's pure America.

As OutKick readers know, I love the world of Special Operations. The United States has absurd spec. ops. capabilities that no other nation on the planet can rival.

When the men with green eyes (slang for wearing night vision) come knocking in the middle of the night, you better believe the bad guys are in for a very rough time.

Air Force 24th STS photo goes viral.

One of the most elite units on the planet is the Air Force's 24th STS. The highly-trained and capable unit consists of the best CCTs and PJs on the planet.

Members of the 24th STS are often attached to SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force — two units who specialize in direct action and hostage rescue.

Now, a new photo of 24th STS operators has hit the web, and it's as badass as it gets. The photo shared by @JSOC_Archive shows multiple 24th STS operators fully kitted in their combat gear for what looks like a jump.

They wouldn't be walking after landing. The photo shows a UTV-style vehicle and two dirt bikes. Check out the awesome photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I love photos like this. Every single aspect is awesome. The camo, gear, the ear protection, patches and anything else you can see is epic.

Now, throw in the vehicles they're going to get into after landing, and it's the cherry on top. Stop and think about this for a moment.

Our military is so powerful that we can throw a UTV out of a plane, land it in a functional state, the guys are right there with it and they can immediately take off.

Do the bad guys really think they have a chance in hell of winning?

What do you think of the epic photo? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.