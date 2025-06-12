Rare Black Ops Photo Goes Viral, Operator Is Loaded With Legit Gear

The 24th STS is the Air Force's sole Tier One unit.

An incredible photo of a 24th STS operator is going viral on Instagram.

The 24th STS is perhaps the most secretive Tier One SMU in the United States military. Everyone knows about Delta Force and SEAL Team 6.

Very few people know about the 24th STS - the Air Force's sole Tier One unit. It consists of the best combat controllers and PJs on the planet.

They embed with ST6 and CAG to call control the airspace and provide medical attention. They're badass dudes.

The popular Instagram page @JSOC_archive shared a photo of an unknown 24th STS operator, and it's awesome.

The operator rocked a gas mask, a main weapon, a holstered pistol and piano night vision goggles. It really doesn't get much better than that.

Check out the awesome photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like some great Special Operations content, and 24th STS CCTs are a fun reminder of just how better America's military is than the rest of the world.

They're capable of not just speaking the language of operators, but also the language of pilots. They're experts at fusing what's happening on the ground with the guys in the air.

They bring death from above, and do it in a fashion no other humans on the planet could ever possibly imagine. I had one 24th STS guy tell me that the CCTs during Black Hawk Down were calling in gun runs meters away from the good guys, and the helicopters were putting in work.

Someone else tries that and everyone is probably going to end up dead. They're also capable of rocking it when necessary.

John Chapman, a former 24th STS who earned the Medal of Honor, lost his life in the greatest one-man stand ever captured on video.

John Chapman, a former 24th STS who earned the Medal of Honor, lost his life in the greatest one-man stand ever captured on video.