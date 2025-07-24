Epic Photo Of Black Ops Operator Goes Viral, Features Sweet Gear

The last thing a bad guy wants to see is a fully-kitted operator with green eyes in the middle of the night.

The United States military is the greatest fighting force on the planet. Whether it's our Navy, Air Force, Army or Special Operations community, there is no military capable of matching what we can do.

Anyone who says different is an idiot who has no idea what they're talking about. When it comes to where the gap is comically large, Special Operations is definitely near the top of the list.

Awesome 24th STS photo goes viral.

The popular Instagram page @JSOC_Archive - a page dedicated to sharing cool Special Operations content - shared a slick picture of a 24th STS operator decked out in full combat gear, carrying a rifle and having a night vision mounted on his helmet.

Check out the cool photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know, the United States has five Tier One Special Operations Units. The two most famous are Delta Force and SEAL Team 6.

The 24th STS is the Air Force's only T1 Special Operations unit, and it consists of CCTs and PJs who are assigned to other elite Tier One units.

CCTs control the air power fused to the men on the ground and PJs are medical wizards on the battlefield. They might not get the praise and attention shooters in ST6 and Delta get, but they serve a critical role.

Our military is much better off having them in it, even if the public won't ever know the names of the men serving in the 24th STS.

What do you think about American Special Operations? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I'd love to hear your thoughts!