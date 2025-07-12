Epic Photo Of Black Ops Member Goes Viral, Features Awesome Gear

The Air Force is one of five Tier One military units.

America's unsung heroes continue to get more and more praise on the internet.

The United States military - the greatest military on the planet - has five Tier One units tasked with incredibly important missions.

The five units are as follows:

Delta Force: Direct action and hostage rescue.

SEAL Team 6: Direct action and hostage rescue.

RRC: Stealth recon in extreme environments with direct action capabilities.

TFO: Intelligence.

24th STS: Air Force CCTs and PJs, often augmented to ST6 and Delta.

Epic photo of 24th STS operators goes viral.

Of the five units, ST6 and Delta are definitely the most-well. The other three are less known, but still every bit as capable of doing their job.

When it comes to the 24th STS, the CCTs there are tasked with fusing the power of the air with the guys on the ground. They rain death from above, and the PJs are heroes on the battlefield for teammates wounded in need of aid.

There aren't a whole lot of photos of 24th STS members, but we've started getting more and more. That now includes a new one featuring two 24th STS operators kitted up for what appears to be a parachute jump.

You can check out the photo from @jsoc_archive below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's always great to see awesome pictures. Getting to see pictures of guys in the 24th STS is even cooler because the photos are so rare.

Thanks to Delta doing so much insane stuff over the years and ST6 being in the same boat, there are a lot of photos out there of those two units.

The 24th STS has way fewer cool shots, but whenever they surface, they're always outstanding. Speaking of the 24th STS, if you've never seen John Chapman's heroic one-man stand during the Battle of Takur Ghar, give it a watch below.

It's a great look into the kind of men who are serving at the tip of the spear.

What do you think about the world of Tier One operations? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.