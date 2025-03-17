2025 Woke All-Star Challenge: Sweet 16 --- VOTE!

Welcome to the Sweet 16 of the OutKick 2025 Woke All-Star Challenge where we get down to business determining which woke will climb the mountain to woke greatness.

The rules are simple: Vote for your favorite wokes.

We don't care if you rig this election. The biggest winner here is actually the biggest loser, so rig away. At the end of the day, they're all losers.

This week's schedule:

Monday: Sweet 16 voting

Tuesday: Elite 8 voting

Wednesday: Final 4 voting

Thursday: Championship!

Friday: OutKick announces the winner of the 2025 Challenge.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Dan Dakich provides 2025 Woke All-Star Challenge analysis from the play-in round & heading into the Sweet 16

The Gaslight Region — VOTE!

Don't have Twitter?

Jemele Hill vs. Dawn Staley: Vote here!

Steve Kerr Vs. Joy Behar: Vote here!

The Toxic Masculinity Region — VOTE!

Don't have Twitter?

Joy Reid vs. Mike Florio: Vote here!

Don Lemon vs. Whoopi: Vote here!

The Nonbinary Region — VOTE!

Don't have Twitter?

Bomani Jones vs. Mark Cuban: Vote here!

Elle Duncan vs. Sunny Hostin: Vote here!

The #MeToo Region — VOTE!

Don't have Twitter?

Keith Olbermann vs. Mark Jones: Vote here!

Margaret Brennan vs. Rachel Maddow: Vote here!