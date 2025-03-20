And then there were two wokes.

What a journey it has been to get to this point in the 2025 OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge. I think back to the long nights where the committee had to make the tough decisions on who would get in and who would be snubbed.

There were long nights creating the graphics package that includes me having to figure out where I placed the "canceled" button to place on the wokes who lose and then get canceled.

Now here we are at the top of the mountain with two titans of woke facing off in a battle that Internet historians will reference for decades to come.

Past champion Keith Olbermann vs. past champion Joy Reid.

Keith is straight up nuts vs. Joy, who seems to have a thing against white people.

Think about how Grok AI defines woke as you enter the voting booth:

"In modern usage, especially since the 2010s, "woke" has broadened to describe a heightened awareness of various social, political, and cultural issues, including racism, sexism, and other forms of oppression. It’s often associated with progressive or left-leaning ideologies and a commitment to challenging the status quo," Grok AI tells us.

"However, the term has also taken on a polarizing edge. Critics sometimes use it pejoratively to mock or dismiss what they see as excessive political correctness, performative activism, or hypersensitivity to social issues. This has led to a split in perception: some embrace it as a badge of awareness, while others view it as a symbol of overreach or virtue signaling."

Does Keith trump Joy in excessive political correctness and virtue signaling?

Does Joy win points via performative activism and by jumping on the latest social cause to raise her woke profile? Of course she does.

Ultimately, this vote will come down to which woke wears the woke badge of honor and proudly displays it for all to see.

Is it Keith?

Is it Joy?

Let's get IT ON!

