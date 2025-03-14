2025 Woke All-Star Challenge Bracket - Print It!

Welcome to the 5th annual Woke All-Star Challenge where we find out who is the wokest of the woke from the world of the Libs where winning this is right up there with winning an Academy Award or being asked to attend an event at the Kennedy Center.

Take a look at the bracket. Study it. Fill it out and then play along.

Voting begins Sunday.

Each round will last one day. On March 21, we will determine the 2025 Woke All-Star Challenge winner.

Items of interest from the 2025 bracket:

The No. 1 seeds are past champions. Jemele Hill won the inaugural Woke Challenge back in 2021 by such a wide margin that the committee decided to retire her from competition.

But then the competition got better and better.

You had a guy like Keith Olbermann go on woke social media run that led to a title. Then there was the Bomani Jones era where he was the wokest idiot in sports media only to lead to Joy Reid's historic run in the 2024 Challenge.

During her run, Jemele didn't face the competition she'll face over the next week. This is like taking all the great UNLV teams, the great Duke teams, the Georgetowns, the Bob Knight teams, the UConn teams and all the other greats and throwing them into one bracket.

This is going to take blood, sweat and woke tears to win it all this year. BUCKLE UP.

You have multiple ways to print the bracket. You can figure it out from here.