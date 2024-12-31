2016 Robot Sex Prediction For 2025 Appears To Be A Miss

We made it. Well, technically, as this is being written we're still a few hours away from making it. But it's safe to say that the experts who predicted that women would be having more sex with robots than with men by 2025 were wrong.

One of these experts in particular made headlines with his declaration back in 2016 in The Sun. Dr. Ian Pearson, a futurologist, suggested, according to the outlet, that women would be getting it on with robots rather than with men.

He also predicted that women could even fall in love with their robot lovers and that robot sex would be more common than human intercourse by 2050 - I'm taking note of that date right now for a piece on New Year's Eve 2049.

There's a good chance I'll be retired by then, but if I am, I'll come back for one more blog about the experts and robot sex.

Back to the 2016 article and the doctor's important predictions. We were told at the time "before you rubbish his claims have a listen to the science." Where have we heard that recently?

"A lot of people will still have reservations about sex with robots at first but gradually as they get used to them, as the AI (artificial intelligence) and mechanical behavior and their feel improves, and they start to become friends with strong emotional bonds, that squeamishness will gradually evaporate," Pearson said in the report, according to The Sun.

Some women are opting out of sex with men, but they're not turning to robots

Pearson pointed to the emergence of vibrators. They were once taboo but were all over women's magazines. This led to his prediction about robot sex, and he even went as far as suggesting that robot sex would be more popular among the ladies than watching porn.

I'm guessing another swing and a miss from the good futurologist with that one as well. Sure, there are some ladies shaving their heads and joining something called the 4B movement thanks to Donald Trump being elected.

These crazy chicks aren't dating men, they're not getting married, and they're not having kids or sex. Because everyone knows that will fix everything. But did you notice something there? There was no mention of robots.

They're not turning their backs on men and lining up to bang robots. A lot can change in a very short period of time. That's true, but something tells me that women aren’t going to be having more sex with robots than with men by the end of 2025 either.