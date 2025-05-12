20 Hardest Jobs in America

According to a new survey, 40% of employed Americans consider their job "hard."

Specifically, trade workers were more than twice as likely to grade their job as "difficult" (50% vs. 21%). Moreover, 81% of respondents added that trade workers get enough credit for the work that they do.

We concur.

Here is what Bosch Power Tools and Talker Research found were the 20 toughest jobs in America today:

Firefighter Construction worker Military Doctor Police officer EMT or paramedic Astronaut Farmer Air traffic controller Oil worker Nurse Roofer Electrician Home builder Engineer Pilot Teacher Lawyer Carpenter, woodworker or cabinet maker Drywall/plaster installer

Oh, yeah. And where does journalist rank? Top 100? Maybe?

At OutKick, we have the utmost respect for blue-collar workers. We are pro-trade. Thus, we have no issue with construction workers, roofers, and home builders ranking ahead of slimy little lawyers.

In fact, we appreciate it.

Also, with all due respect, teaching is not harder than laying drywall or plaster. The guys who perform the latter task can barely get out of bed the next day.

Teaching is certainly not harder than ditch digging, either--which didn't even make the list.

Coal mining is also a notable omission. Let's be honest: mining for coal is harder than engineering. Again, with all due respect.

"Pursuing a career in the trades offers a variety of benefits with hands-on experiences that cultivate practical skills and provide a lifelong sense of purpose," said Robert Hesse, regional president of Bosch Power Tools in North America.

"Just like any job, being a trade worker has its challenges, but in a world of shifting industries, the skilled trades remain a reliable and rewarding path for more and more Americans."

Admittedly, we were also surprised that college professors who teach gender studies didn't crack the top 20. No one in America thinks their job is harder than someone immersed in gender ideology.

Same with DEI officers. Those people are perpetually stressed. Can you imagine the burden of searching for racism and supposed injustices every single day?

Finally, OutKick asked our readers if they consider their job "hard." You can join that discussion below:

Observation: no one is happier than a mailman who regularly reads OutKick.