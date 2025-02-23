'Yellowstone' Prequel Returns With Shocking Episode, Graphic Sexual Content: REVIEW

"1923" is back, and it came back with a bang.

Basic information:

Streaming network: Paramount+

Season two plot: In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.

Creator: Taylor Sheridan

Cast: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph and Timothy Dalton

Release date: February 23, 2025

"1923" returns for season two.

The hit "Yellowstone" prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren became an instant hit when season one premiered in December 2022.

It was another example of how Taylor Sheridan is in a league of his own when it comes to entertainment. The first season was every bit as dark, gritty, violent and ominous as the original saga.

It also left fans with a hell of a cliffhanger as the future of the Dutton ranch hang in the balance and Spencer was split from his love with an unknown fate.

Well, season two is here, and it's every bit as good as fans hoped for.

I'll keep this spoiler free as always. It's way too good to ruin for people who might not be caught up just yet.

What I will say is that no matter how shocking you're expecting the season two premiere to be…..it's significantly more explosive than anything you were banking on.

In fact, there are two moments within the first 20 minutes that will eave your jaw on the floor.

*DO NOT WATCH THIS EPISODE WITH KIDS IN THE ROOM.*

That much I can say for sure. In fact, there are two moments that are darker and more sadistic than anything ever seen in "Yellowstone," and both are sexually intense. I'll leave it at that, but you'll know what I'm referring to the moment you see it.

I almost had to fast forward through the first one because it was so unbelievably dark and difficult to sit through. Yet, it also perfectly summed up about an evil piece of trash the main villain - Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) - will continue to be.

The stakes are also higher than ever. A brutal winter has laid siege to Montana and Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) are struggling to maintain control as resources dwindle.

Just like "Yellowstone," the landscape and environment of Montana are characters of their own, and the cinematography is epic.

It's awesome to see the contrast of such brutality with the backdrop of such beauty. As someone who used to live in Montana, it never gets old seeing its natural beauty.

I don't know where the series will go from here, but it's clear that season two is going to be some of Sheridan's darkest and best work. That's good news for his fans and viewers of the "Yellowstone" prequel. Have you already seen it? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.