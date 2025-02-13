New 'Yellowstone' Prequel Preview Will Chill You To The Bone: WATCH

Another look at season two of "1923" is out, and it's going to jack up fans of the series.

The "Yellowstone" prequel is one of Taylor Sheridan's greatest hits, and it's every bit as dark and entertaining and fun as the original saga.

The first season was nothing short of outstanding. Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and the rest of the cast killed it.

Now, it's time to buckle up for season two.

New "1923" preview released.

The show returns February 23 for the start of season two on Paramount+, and excitement is at an all-time high.

A new look at the second season was released Wednesday, and it's a must-watch for fans of the series with Ford and Mirren.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The plot of season two of Sheridan's epic saga is described as follows:

"In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love."

Does that sound interesting to you? It definitely should. Nothing gets the blood pumping like the Duttons having to fight for their land.

The good news is we know they'll eventually win because "Yellowstone" obviously happened and we know how that went.

Season two starts next Sunday, and we'll definitely be following along here at OutKick. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.