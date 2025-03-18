Fans Of Hit 'Yellowstone' Prequel Rage With Disappointment Over New Season

Season two of "1923" doesn't seem to be landing well with fans.

The hit "Yellowstone" prequel created by Taylor Sheridan was a monster hit when it first premiered with the first season.

It was every bit as dark and gritty as the original saga. Add in the fact Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are major figures in the show, and it's not hard to understand why it turned into an immediate hit.

However, things don't seem to be going well as season two unfolds.

"1923" fans aren't happy with new season.

Four episodes have aired from the show's second season, and I think it's safe to say it's getting a bit wild. The last episode included a train scene with Spencer so absurd that it will leave your head spinning. I don't want to spoil anything, but you'll know immediately what I'm talking about once you see it.

I'm a big fan of the "Yellowstone" universe and all of Sheridan's work. Yet, even as a huge fan, I can admit season two hasn't been the same smashing success so far.

Will that change? It could, but it seems like a lot of fans are very disappointed, confused and think the show has jumped the shark.

Many took to Reddit to share their frustrations on a viral post that states the following:

"Things are starting not to make sense for the sake of the plot and pacing.. why they are pacing it like a kid in high school trying to stretch a 100 word essay into 500 words... I'm not sure First off, why on earth did Spencer wait to handle those guys.. that clearly threatened him and alluded to raping that child.. that made no sense. Then him jumping off the train?? Why would you jump off after you secure safety for yourself, in the middle of no where with no food or water.. what? We get it, the guy is Superman.. the most competent manliest man to ever man.. but we GOT it... ok. Enough already with making him into a super hero who always navigates every situation perfectly. That poor doctor just has to live at the Duttons now. Guess he just never gets to go home. And what on earth is with the native American plot.. its completely divorced from the rest of the story and honestly when it comes on screen, feels like they are just wasting time, I almost feel like fast forwarding. Will they tie it in eventually? Hopefully, but it's been so long with no tie in it feels like a completely different show within the show that I frankly don't care about. And despite all of that. I'm still completely gripped and can't wait for the next episode to see what happens next."

Below are some of the observations from fellow fans:

Yes - spot on. I predict Spencer will now hike over a set of mountains and fight a bear until he almost bleeds to death and is discovered by the Native American subplot... meanwhile his wife who just got robbed and beaten will have to resort to desperate measures to find the money to get her all the way to Bozeman...

Don't forget about the dead hooker being carried out of the house naked in the broad daytime.

It feels like the same episode over and over. Just slight differences. Alex and Spencer are traveling. One always gets attacked the other has to fight. Check. Elizabeth has to get shots and thinks the ranch sucks big time. Check Jacob and Cara look strong and determined. Check Teona Rainwater chillin but keeping an eye out. Check I was really looking forward to this season but it seems like the story is not progressing.

Yes, exactly. Every episode has exactly the same beats. Nothing is progressing. It cuts between Spencer, Alex, Jacob, and Teonna and then back to the villains.

I watch this show high and all I do is laugh. I just can't take it serious and dramatic, all the scenes are so over the top, unreal, and poorly acted imo. I watch just to see how much more stupid it's getting. People told me to start it and that it is golden globe worthy television, but after absolutely hating Yellowstone after season 1 I'm not surprised this sh*t writing is happening here too. Someone needs to reign in Sheridan.

I haven’t watched the last episode yet but freely read this sub because I’m confident there’s not much to spoil. I’m guessing Spencer is going to run into trouble but do something badass. Alex is going to have to overcome another obstacle. Things are sad on the ranch because winter sucks. The Indian chase around the country will continue. And if Whitfield is in the episode he’ll do something sadistic. This is going to be the way until everyone finally gets to Montana.

You’ve gotta love the doctor. How many country doctors can successfully drill open a man’s head, and five minutes later that man is up and going downstairs to hug his wife? I’m not sure they can even do that today at the Mayo Clinic

This entire episode, with perhaps the exception of 10 minutes, was a total waste of time.

Agree with everything especially the Rainwater part. It is almost 3 different shows and the only one I want is Spencer. The ranch , terrible and I look at phones whole time. The wife who got bit by a wolf is an idiot and I can’t. Harrison ford is too old for the show. He mumbles and looks like he’s falling asleep every time he’s on screen. I get zero badass from him only old man and it’s sad.

Spencer jumped off the train so they could make him run into the Native Americans who will get him to Montana quicker and eventually settle there tying into Yellowstone. Banner will become a good guy and kill Whitfield and all will be forgiven. They will need to dispose of Whitfield and Banner will know a place. The Train Station.

That is what is most likely to happen. It's so telegraphed I keep thinking no way that's what's happening, something else has to be coming. It can't be that straight forward

This is dragging way too much . I’m almost about ready to forget watching the rest. Spencer got to do better

Like I said elsewhere, at least the guy who got his head drilled into had it over and done with in a few minutes. Our pain as the audience lasts for HOURS.

I can't agree more with the story with the escaped Native American girl. It's totally off base of the main plot. Also not sure why Spencer bailed on that train. I guess we can expect a whole episode of him walking through desert wastelands to kill another episode.

I do fast forward the native scenes, why not. Also the evil banker sh*t.

Y’all are all forgetting about the brain surgery… skull work in the least

And the kicker is there are only four episodes left to tie things together — especially because it’s all but confirmed this is the last season

All these shows are SO exhausting!

I don't know why I keep watching. Every episode is the same.

Last week's 1923 was the straw that broke the camels back for me. No more Tyler Sheridan. I've suffered enough.

Do I still like "1923"? Sure. It has a lot of entertaining moments and scenic views of the Montana storyline never get old, but at some point, you just have to admit it's a bit of a mess.

The fourth episode involved a dead hooker (or slave, maybe?) being carried out of a house uncovered. I'm not an expert at disposing of dead bodies, but that seems like a great way to get caught.

There are simply multiple scenes where you're left thinking, "What the hell is going on right now?"

It wasn't like that at all in season one.

I'm still a huge fan of Sheridan's work, the "Yellowstone" universe as a whole, and I definitely have hope this season can turn around. However, there's no doubt season two isn't landing well with fans, and they're making that crystal clear. Are you watching? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.