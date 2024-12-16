Epic Preview For 'Yellowstone' Prequel Promises Violence: WATCH

The first look at season two of "1923" is here.

The hit "Yellowstone" prequel series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and tells the story of the Duttons' rise to power in Montana.

It's a very dark and gritty series. There's not much to smile about, and it's also impossible to look away. For all the pain and suffering, you can't help but be captivated by the war against the Duttons.

Trailer for season two of "1923" released.

Now, viewers have an idea of what to expect in season two. A short trailer was released Sunday night, and it looks like the loaded cast has, once again, delivered an epic performance.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I truly can't recommend "1923" enough. It's a great series, and the cast is absolutely stacked. Ford, Mirren, Jerome Flynn, Brandon Sklenar and Michelle Randolph are all outstanding.

The fact the cast features so much talent is a sign that people really want to work with Taylor Sheridan. His writing is the definition of elite, and the stories he tells are compelling and gripping.

That leads to people being interested and major talent being attracted to his projects.

Season one of "1923" was outstanding. It was television at its finest, and it appears season two will be every bit as good as we watch the Duttons fight to save their land.

Are you not entertained?

Season two premieres February 23rd on Paramount+. We'll definitely be watching, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.