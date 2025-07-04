$160 Million Kentucky Powerball Winner Is Career Criminal And May Not Even Get To Enjoy It!

The winner of Kentucky's largest ever Powerball lottery may not even get to enjoy it!

According to The Smoking Gun, James Shannon Farthing was once again arrested shortly after winning the $167.3 million Powerball jackpot this past April and will learn his fate in just a number of days. Before you start feeling bad for Farthing falling on hard times, a closer look into his past shows that the man is a career criminal and has spent 30 of his 50 years on Earth behind bars!

Just look at some of his 25+ different mugshots he's taken throughout the years!

FARTHING'S RAP SHEET IS 16 PAGES LONG!

You'd think that having the good fortune of winning the life-changing amount of money that James split with his mother and girlfriend would perhaps tame him now that he can essentially do whatever he wants. But not for Farthing, who is clearly obsessed with ending up on the wrong side of the law, money be damned! He brilliantly decided to not only allegedly punch a hotel guest while traveling in Florida, but also kick the responding police officer in the face!

If that wasn't enough, James did all this while already violating his parole by leaving Kentucky in the first place! Talk about "laying low."

EVEN MONEY CAN'T SAVE HIM!

What's Farthing on probation for, you ask? Well, take your pick - as the 50-year-old has a SIXTEEN-PAGE-LONG WRAP SHEET, and has been placed in 25 different correctional institutions throughout his life for everything from multiple burglaries, to drug possession, to reckless driving and assaults.

His most recent in Florida was for battery on a law enforcement officer as well as resisting arrest after trying to "incapacitate" the police officer.

James will now await the prospect of facing serious jail time once again when he finds out his fate in his upcoming July 14th arraignment, where he could face up to five more years in prison, after just being released from a Kentucky jail less than two weeks ago!

James Shannon Farthing - the perfect living example of two old adages: "You can't fix stupid," and "Money can't solve all your problems."