Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Is Tied For The Major League Lead In Homers

Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki has homered again and it’s becoming clear Chicago has a stud on their hands. The 27-year-old Japanese superstar outfielder is now tied for the home run lead. Oh, and he’s hitting .400.
That’ll play.
Seiya draws a lot of walks.
This early success should remind baseball fans of former White Sox slugger Yermin Mercedes. Impeccable plate coverage, discipline to wait for a pitch to drive, and a refreshing willingness to hit the ball to all fields. As you just saw, Suzuki has pop the other way and that will work long-term when the winds swirl in Chi-town.
We have an early candidate for Rookie Of The Year. Too early, sure, but no there’s no doubt Seiya Suzuki has the skillset to get it done.
