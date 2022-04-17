Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Is Tied For The Major League Lead In Homers

Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki has homered again and it’s becoming clear Chicago has a stud on their hands. The 27-year-old Japanese superstar outfielder is now tied for the home run lead. Oh, and he’s hitting .400.

That’ll play.

Seiya draws a lot of walks. This is not one of them. pic.twitter.com/CmVxOldx1p — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 17, 2022

This early success should remind baseball fans of former White Sox slugger Yermin Mercedes. Impeccable plate coverage, discipline to wait for a pitch to drive, and a refreshing willingness to hit the ball to all fields. As you just saw, Suzuki has pop the other way and that will work long-term when the winds swirl in Chi-town.

We have an early candidate for Rookie Of The Year. Too early, sure, but no there’s no doubt Seiya Suzuki has the skillset to get it done.