in MLB

Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki Is Tied For The Major League Lead In Homers

Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki has homered again and it’s becoming clear Chicago has a stud on their hands. The 27-year-old Japanese superstar outfielder is now tied for the home run lead. Oh, and he’s hitting .400.

That’ll play.

This early success should remind baseball fans of former White Sox slugger Yermin Mercedes. Impeccable plate coverage, discipline to wait for a pitch to drive, and a refreshing willingness to hit the ball to all fields. As you just saw, Suzuki has pop the other way and that will work long-term when the winds swirl in Chi-town.

We have an early candidate for Rookie Of The Year. Too early, sure, but no there’s no doubt Seiya Suzuki has the skillset to get it done.

Chicago CubsMLBSeiya Suzuki

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here