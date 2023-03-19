CSUN Hoops Player Punches Cop Outside Of Florida Bar

Videos by OutKick

A spring break trip went south for a Cal State basketball player that was involved in a brawl with a police officer, leading to the player’s arrest.

Cal State Northridge guard De’Sean Allen-Eikens, 22, was arrested on Wednesday (Mar. 15) after getting kicked out of a bar for fighting with a security guard, then punching an officer in the face twice.

Released body cam footage placed Allen-Eikens at the party scene in Rock Bar at Las Olas Beach. Allen-Eikens was thrown to the ground by a security member after reportedly getting rowdy at the establishment and was escorted out of the bar by an officer. The player physically assaulted the Fort Lauderdale officer, punching him twice in the face.

The officer retaliated by punching the CSU Northridge Matadors star.

Allen-Eikens was visibly intoxicated and inebriated with an “unknown substance” at the time of his arrest, Officer Joseph Perez wrote. He received six charges following the arrest, including battery on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and interfering with a police matter, according to Local10.

Additional details from the arrest noted that Allen-Eikens was disputing with a patron from the South Florida bar, who alleged that the 6-foot-6, 215-lb. player punched him as well.

“The defendant was observed to be intoxicated and under the influence of an unknown substance,” the police officer noted in the arrest report.

“The defendant placed my safety at risk and caused a crowd of people to surround me as I was taking the defendant into custody,” Perez added.

Allen-Eiken was taken to Broward Main Jail and released on $1,000 bail.

The CSUN junior averaged 11.1 points, five rebounds and 1.3 assists last season with the Matadors.