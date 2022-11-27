Croatia Fan Ivana Knoll Showed A Lot Of Skin During World Cup Win Over Canada

Croatian model Ivana Knoll dipped her toes in the water last week to test Qatar’s clothing restrictions while supporting her team. She showed up to the World Cup, as Croatia as took on Morocco, in a cleavage revealing Croatian flag inspired dress.

Ivana’s look didn’t go unnoticed and the headlines that it helped to create gave her a boost of almost 200,000 followers on Instagram. She said at the time, “It’s clear why so many people didn’t even want to participate in this circus!”

After testing the waters last week and not receiving any attention from the authorities, Ivana returned on Sunday to support Croatia and did so with a much more revealing look.

A cannonball, or two, into the waters if you will. Ivana showed a lot of skin in another Croatian flag inspired look.

Her cleavage made a return as did her shoulders and legs. All of it was clearly against the U.K’s travel advisory, which warned against wearing such clothing.

“You should dress modestly when in public, including while driving,” the advisory warned. “Women must cover their shoulders and avoid wearing short skirts.”

The model, who now lives in Miami, even posed for the World Cup cameras during Croatia’s 4-1 win over Canada. The win ended Canada’s hopes of advancing.

Ivana Knoll Is The World Cup Hero We Didn’t Know We Needed

With the win Croatia joined Morocco at the top of the Group F standings. They only need a draw against Belgium in their next game to advance.

It’s safe to assume that as long as Croatia continues to be part of the World Cup that Ivana will also be in attendance showing her support.

It’s also safe to assume that she’ll be doing so by testing the limits of the clothing restrictions in Qatar. That is if she’s not shutdown by those in power.

Ivana said after wearing her revealing outfit that she wasn’t afraid of being arrested. Admitting that there haven’t been any clothing related issues.

She said of the reported restrictions, “The dress code forbids showing shoulders, knees, belly and everything and I was like ‘Oh my God, I don’t even have the clothes to cover all of that.”

“But when I arrived I was surprised they were not making any problems about dressing, they allow you to wear everything what you want – except in government buildings, and in the end that’s fine.”

Keep fighting the good fight Ivana! We’ll all be watching closely.