Cris Collinsworth Corrects Himself After Saying Tua Tagovailoa Was ‘Knocked Out’ In Two Games This Season

During the Miami Dolphins – Los Angeles Chargers broadcast on Sunday night, Cris Collinsworth made a comment about Tua Tagovailoa suffering two concussions already this season. The Dolphins’ quarterback has only suffered one concussion, officially. That then led to Collinsworth issuing an awkward correction live on air.

With the Dolphins trailing the Chargers and looking to provide some sort of spark in the third quarter, Tagovailoa took off on a run to pick up a first down.

Praising Tua’s aggressive run, Collinsworth went on to insinuate he had already suffered two concussions this season.

“Watch this one, for a guy who’s been knocked out twice this season with concussions,” Collinsworth said. “He’s going to get to that spot, try and split these defenders. Put his head down, and pick up a first down. That’s a guy who’s playing to put his team in a position to win a Super Bowl.”

A few moments later the broadcast went to a commercial. When NBC returned to the game Collinsworth took back his comment about Tagovialoa being knocked out twice this season.

“I think earlier I said that Tua had been knocked out in two different games. He was knocked out of two different games. Officially he was not knocked out of the first one, he was in the second one against Cincinnati four days later,” Collinsworth said.

Mike Tirico also joined in on the correction.

And here's Cris and Mike Tirico after the commercial break (and presumably after a call from the NFL) clarifying that remark. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/y9G7GzBvgp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2022

The Tua Concussion Debate

Collinsworth, like many others, is clearly convinced that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. The Miami quarterback took a serious hit in that game and struggled to stand up in the following seconds. But he returned to the action and led the Dolphins to a win.

Four days later on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. He was carted off the fie ld and taken to a local hospital. He missed the Dolphins’ next two games, both losses, after his scary collision against the Bengals.

Nearly three months have passed since Tagovailoa’s official non-concussion incident against the Bills – the NFL even adjusted protocols as a result – but it’s clear some are still convinced Tua suffered a concussion in the game.

Very few people likely even made note of Collinsworth’s original comment. His correction now has people debating Tagovailoa’s injury history again. There is a good chance a producer in Collinsworth’s earpiece told him he needed to issue a correction about his statement, and here we are.