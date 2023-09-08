Cris Collinsworth Already Catching Heat For Absurd Patrick Mahomes Comment

Videos by OutKick

The NFL season officially started on Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Detroit Lions. NBC, which usually only airs Sunday Night Football, gets the first game of the year, despite it being played on a Thursday. That means Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico calling the game.

For many NFL fans, the former is not someone that they enjoy listening to. Personally, I think Collinsworth is solid as a broadcaster. However, even I cannot defend something he said just prior to kickoff.

NBC NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth made a rather crazy Patrick Mahomes comment and fans are already letting him hear it. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chiefs entered the game without two of their best players: Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. Kelce injured his knee during practice this week. Jones is holding out due to a contract dispute.

That means that even more of the burden falls upon the shoulders of Patrick Mahomes, especially without his top offensive weapon.

Collinsworth attempted to make this point. But he did so in a very strange way that caught the ear of NFL fans.

“They have no Travis Kelce, no Chris Jones, their second and third best players … but they have Patrick Mahomes,” Collinsworth said, pointing out the obvious. “I think America is about to find out how good he really is.”

"I think America is about to find out how good he really is."- Cris Collinsworth on 2-time NFL MVP and 2-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/N734Do71FV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2023

Apparently, America doesn’t know “how good Patrick Mahomes” really is. Even though nearly every outlet lists him as the best player in the NFL. Even though he’s a two-time Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP.

No, this game in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions is going to FINALLY show us how good Patrick Mahomes is! Yikes. I like Collinsworth, but that’s pretty terrible commentary.

yes after years of skepticism this game against the Lions is what's really going to make us sure — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) September 8, 2023

Already tired of Collinsworth. That was quick. — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 8, 2023

Cris Collinsworth calling Mahomes an “Alien” for a 16 yard rush football is so back. — PickensBurgh🫡 (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) September 8, 2023

Chis Collinsworth says we're still finding out how good he is. https://t.co/Abe0lR8pk9 — Ken Fang — Very Asian With a Blue Checkmark (@fangsbites) September 8, 2023

That’s not all, though. Collinsworth is famous for using the phrase “here’s a guy” when talking about any given player.

It didn’t take long for the first one of the NFL season.

Cris Collinsworth with a "Here's a guy…" and the NFL season is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/R1ZVCWhYY0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2023

The NFL is officially back!