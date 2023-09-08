Cris Collinsworth Already Catching Heat For Absurd Patrick Mahomes Comment

Videos by OutKick
The NFL season officially started on Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Detroit Lions. NBC, which usually only airs Sunday Night Football, gets the first game of the year, despite it being played on a Thursday. That means Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico calling the game.
For many NFL fans, the former is not someone that they enjoy listening to. Personally, I think Collinsworth is solid as a broadcaster. However, even I cannot defend something he said just prior to kickoff.
The Chiefs entered the game without two of their best players: Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. Kelce injured his knee during practice this week. Jones is holding out due to a contract dispute.
That means that even more of the burden falls upon the shoulders of Patrick Mahomes, especially without his top offensive weapon.
Collinsworth attempted to make this point. But he did so in a very strange way that caught the ear of NFL fans.
“They have no Travis Kelce, no Chris Jones, their second and third best players … but they have Patrick Mahomes,” Collinsworth said, pointing out the obvious. “I think America is about to find out how good he really is.”
Apparently, America doesn’t know “how good Patrick Mahomes” really is. Even though nearly every outlet lists him as the best player in the NFL. Even though he’s a two-time Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP.
No, this game in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions is going to FINALLY show us how good Patrick Mahomes is! Yikes. I like Collinsworth, but that’s pretty terrible commentary.
That’s not all, though. Collinsworth is famous for using the phrase “here’s a guy” when talking about any given player.
It didn’t take long for the first one of the NFL season.
The NFL is officially back!
