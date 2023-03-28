Greg McDermott Gave Speech Straight Out Of ‘Friday Night Lights’ After Elite Eight Loss To SDSU

Videos by OutKick

Creighton coach Greg McDermott channeled Eric Taylor after losing to San Diego State.

The Blue Jays lost in the Elite Eight to the Aztecs in heartbreaking and brutal fashion when a foul was called in the closing moment that allowed SDSU to earn the win.

Creighton released a video Monday night of McDermott’s speech to the team, and it’s something that could easily be straight out of a “Friday Night Lights” episode.

San Diego State heads to the line in a tie game with 1.2 remaining 😮#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zRP3Hc2KGu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

Creighton coach Greg McDermott shares classy message after Elite Eight loss.

“You have rallied and galvanized, not a university, not a community, but anybody that’s ever had anything to do with Creighton University. They’ve all stopped their lives for the last couple Fridays and Sundays to watch you guys do what you do, and I couldn’t be more proud of the way you did it. And, that’s why we’re able to climb a mountain nobody else who’s ever worn this uniform has been able to climb.

What happened out there is not renting a space in our head or in our heart because then we have to go through it over and over again. We went through it once, and it’s over,” the famous Creighton coach further added.

“You have rallied and galvanized, not a university, not a community, but anybody that’s ever had anything to do with Creighton University.”#GoJays pic.twitter.com/T3PE7mnBnQ — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 27, 2023

If you read the text of his speech and don’t see the video, there’s not a single “Friday Night Lights” fan who couldn’t see it coming straight from Coach Taylor.

In fact, there are plenty of examples from the show where Taylor had to inspire and uplift people in the toughest of times.

That’s what made “FNL” such a damn good show. Eric Taylor became America’s dad.

Life isn’t always easy. Sometimes, you give your best effort and you lose. It’s just the way things go sometimes.

To quote Coach Taylor, “Every man at some point in his life is gonna lose a battle. He’s gonna fight and he’s gonna lose. But what makes him a man is that in the midst of the battle, he does not lose himself.”

That’s the same spirit and vibe McDermott had with his team. Creighton fought like a caged dog, but it just wasn’t good enough at the end of the day. Welcome to life. Sometimes, things go south.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott gives powerful speech after Elite Eight loss. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/BluejayMBB/status/1640481322060722178)

