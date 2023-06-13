Crazy Philly Radio Host Says Nuggets Won A ‘Meaningless’ Championship, Supports Joel Embiid Over Nikola Jokic As NBA’s Best Player (WTF?)

Videos by OutKick

Don’t be such a homer that all your sports takes become inane. One Philly radio host is committing the cardinal sin of sports commentary with his support of postseason flopper Joel Embiid over the recently named Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic.

Embiid and Jokic fought for the regular season MVP award until the voters caved to the media pressure and selected the 76ers center over the Nuggets star.

Less than a day after the Nuggets’ first NBA championship, Philadelphia radio host Eliot Shorr-Parks pulled out some of his worst sports takes in defense of Embiid.

Shorr-Parks called the Nuggets’ championship meaningless, saying Jokic, Michael Malone and crew had an easy path to victory.

Nuggets Won, Philly Fans Cry

The radio host sounded overdue for a drug test. Here’s what the delusional Sixers fan had to say:

“Jokic got handed the easiest path to a title we might ever see again in the NBA…I don’t think this means, ‘The Nuggets are way better, they’re winners, and the Sixers are losers, and Jokic is way better than Embiid.’ I think that’s an overreaction.”

The dolt behind the mic overlooked the Nuggets’ advantages postseason, including a well-orchestrated shooting and size rotation by coach Michael Malone, complementing the REAL MVP in Jokic as the Serb continued to dominate the league.

Anyone who considers Embiid a more well-rounded player than Jokic is watching NBA basketball with their eyes and ears plugged.

Denver solidified themselves the best team all year with a 16-4 run in the playoffs. From eliminating the T-Wolves in the first, sweeping the Lakers in the conference finals and blowing out the Eastern champion Miami Heat in five games, the Nuggets stood head, shoulders, knees and toes over their competition.

Meanwhile, the 76ers pushed the dysfunctional Boston Celtics to seven games, only to lose by 24 points in the finale.

Denver’s dominant run this year, also ending as the West’s top seed in the regular season, has spawned talks of a dynastic team in Mile High, giving hell to the rest of the league for years to come.

Philly and its sports media love their hometown teams … but how about some honest commentary over ridiculous clickbait for once?