Crazy Naked Lady Shoots At Cars On San Francisco Highway

Videos by OutKick

Imagine you’re just trying to get home to your $8 million 1,200 sq. ft. 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath spread after a long day working at some tech company when some crazy chick goes tits out and starts pumping lead into your Tesla.

Welcome to just another day in the hellhole of San Francisco where if it’s not the zombies breaking into your car to steal a plastic spoon to heat up another batch of fetty, it’s some naked maniac trying to ruin the commute.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The California Highway Patrol got its hands on this crazy lady Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. near the San Francisco Bay Bridge. A caller said the woman got out of her car fully clothed and started yelling at other drivers before getting back into her car, then getting naked and exiting to do some blasting.

The Patrol eventually arrested the woman and took her in for an evaluation.

Drugs? Mentally ill?

It’s San Francisco. Flip a coin.

Here at OutKick, we’ve been covering the absolute carnage that is San Francisco for years now and just when you think you’ve seen it all, along comes yet another layer.

How bad are things this summer? Even CNN is covering the madness. Watch what happens when a reporter covers a Walgreens that is constantly ripped off. The reporter watches three thefts in 30 minutes.

And then CNN acts shocked over the nonsense it has ignored as the wokes created their ultimate woke utopia.

San Francisco is an absolute disaster. Look at this Walgreens story. Even @cnn is covering it: pic.twitter.com/rCqoj5k6gL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 25, 2023

Now it’s too late. It’s madness. We have the San Francisco drug dealers branding their homes back home in Honduras with San Francisco 49ers logo-inspired front gates.

The San Francisco Chronicle sent a reporter to Honduras to talk to those who have turned the city into a zombie apocalypse. Why is the city preferred for the drug pushers? It’s a sanctuary city.

Take their word for it.

“The reason is because, in San Francisco, it’s like you’re here in Honduras,” a drug dealer told the newspaper. “The law, because they don’t deport, that’s the problem. … Many look for San Francisco because it’s a sanctuary city. You go to jail and you come out.”

It’s possible the jelly donut crazy lady shooting a gun at cars could’ve been doped up. Or she’s simply crazy.

What’s crystal clear is that San Francisco is batshit crazy and that’s not changing any time soon. Take the Honduran drug dealers’ word for it.