Crazy Madden 23 Video Shows Refs Might Need Some Improvement

There are few things in life more frustrating than video games misbehaving. Looks like Madden 23 is not immune.

For one Twitter user, Madden 23 created about as frustrating a moment as you can possibly have in a football game.

During a stream of the game, one user was playing as the Miami Dolphins against the Los Angeles Rams late in the first quarter.

The Rams completed a pass to Cooper Kupp for a nice gain across the middle of the field, before Kupp was brought down by several tacklers.

That’s when things escalated in the Madden 23 livestream:

It’s almost impossible for a play in a football video game to be more frustrating than that.

You make the tackle, do everything right. And then the game allows Kupp to just get up and walk right into the end zone. It’s hard to blame the Dolphins player from being so upset.

This is obviously some sort of glitch, with Madden 23 launching in just a few days on Aug. 19. Here’s hoping EA is ready with a software patch or something so there aren’t more frustrated players.

Although given how good Cooper Kupp has been, maybe he’s capable of like this in the real world too.