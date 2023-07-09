Crazy Britney Spears Fan Demands Victor Wembanyama to Apologize For Hoax Scene

Videos by OutKick

OutKick’s Curt Schilling (a deserving Hall of Famer) once spoke about the punishing circumstances that befall foreign ball players when they come to America and have to adapt to the culture. The challenge of operating as a high-level athlete and adjusting to playing in a different country can be much to handle.

With all that said, Britney Spears is insane. As well as her fans.

Spears and Her Fans Are Crazy

Victor Wembanyama — the French phenom drafted No. 1 in the NBA — is being asked, well it’s DEMANDED, by crazed and annoying Spears fans to apologize for “backhanding” the pop star, even though he didn’t do it.

During a stop at NBA Con on Saturday, Wembanyama was asked if he will apologize to Britney Spears for the hoax scene.

“Victor, do you wanna apologize to Britney,” the evidently mad fan asked Wembanyama.

Apparently, this guy had nothing better to do.

Leave Wemby Alone!

Wemby went on without answering the question, but the ordeal leaves one big question still looming over the situation: why are people still unaware that Spears wanted attention?

The hubbub started last week in Vegas when Spears got decked in the face (by her own hand) after swiping at Wembanyama and his surrounding security detail. She claimed to be a fan and demanded Wembanyama apologize for delivering a backhanded smack.

TMZ Sports later released footage showing security mixing up Spears as an enthused fan and pushing her hand away as she reached for Wemby.

It’s all fun and games when Spears is delusional and gyrating on Instagram for her 80s and 90s babies to gawk at. But to ask a 19-year-old to apologize because of the online wailings of a fading 41-year-old pop star … absolute lunacy.

Since she’s a celebrity, people naturally assumed Britney Spears had the authority to walk up to the NBA’s hottest star (at the moment) and bypass security. Spears found out she’s no different than the casual fan, the hard way.

Wembanyama’s Summer League debut, a day after the controversy bubbled up, was lackluster. Wemby scored nine points (shooting 2 of 13 from the field), adding eight rebounds, five blocks and two assists.