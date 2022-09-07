Craig Kimbrel is one of the most recognizable pitchers in baseball. He rocks a (typically) long, red beard with some wicked flow and has an extremely unique pitching stance.

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Over the course of his MLB career, Kimbrel has been a journeyman. He has played for the Braves, Padres, Red Sox, Cubs, White Sox, and now the Dodgers.

In his first year with Los Angeles, the 34-year-old has been up and down. However, since August 21, Kimbrel has been utterly dominant.

And there appears to be a reason for that — his new good luck charm.

As the Dodgers took the field against the Marlins on August 21, their walk-up songs had a different sound to them. In honor of Women’s Day, the team had the each player’s significant others choose their music for the day.

Kimbrel’s Wife Ashley Chose The Frozen-Famous Song ‘Let It Go’ by Idina Menzel

His song used to be ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ by Guns & Roses.

Entering the game, Kimbrel sported a 4.36 ERA. After his wife switched up his song for him, he ended up being called upon to close that night and shut it down.

Chris Kimbrel just entered (with a 10-3 lead) to “Let It Go” from Frozen. You’ve got to love it. https://t.co/xkk8RUXSlB pic.twitter.com/0YlR2g7ddi — Sammy Roth (@Sammy_Roth) August 21, 2022

As a result, because baseball players are superstitious, Kimbrel decided to let it ride. He kept the smash hit from Frozen as his entrance song and has been on a roll ever since.

Craig Kimbrel’s new bullpen entrance music 🎶 🥶 frozen’s “Let it Go” by ⁦⁦@idinamenzel⁩. Some have trumpets 🎺, others have Elsa 👧 I like it 🧊 pic.twitter.com/9L5SoKIuqw — Jill Painter Lopez (@jillpainter) September 5, 2022

Over the course of six appearances since changing his song, Kimbrel has not allowed a run or even a hit. He has also struck out six in 6.1 innings pitched.

Because the song is an absolute banger, it has quickly become a fan favorite. Last night’s entrance was the epitome of the greatness that is Kimbrel coming out of the bullpen to ‘Let It Go’ as the crowd went crazy signing along in the stands.

Craig Kimbrel – "Let It Go" Entrance pic.twitter.com/x2JDN40BVt — Mad Choriyama (@MadChoriyama) September 7, 2022

It’s going to be pretty awesome when Kimbrel gets called upon during an intense moment in the playoffs and Elsa starts playing over the loudspeakers. Who needs Edwin Diaz and his trumpets when you have Kimbrel and his Ice Queen?!