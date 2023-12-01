Sports Pundit Openly Wonders If Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Is A Gold Digger

Videos by OutKick

Craig Carton is curious about whether or not Dak Prescott’s pregnant girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos is just into the QB for money.

Sarah announced a few days ago that she’s pregnant with Dak’s kid, and the pair couldn’t appear to be any happier.

“How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! I love you, and y’all can always count on me. Let’s do this Mama,” the Cowboys passer wrote in reaction on Instagram.

Very happy, indeed. There’s just one little problem for Carton. He doesn’t know if she’s a gold digger or in it for love.

Craig Carton asks if Dak Prescott’s girlfriend is a gold digger.

“He’s not married, right? So, now I got to question is she a gold digger. I got to question it, right,” Carlton casually said while reacting to the news of the baby.

He also openly wondered whether or not having a kid was a “distraction” for the Cowboys QB. A scorching hot take from start to finish.

Watch his thoughts unfold below, and fire away with your quick reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Earlier this week Craig Carton said Dak Prescott becoming a father is a "mistake."



"This is a terrible distraction now for Dak Prescott. He's not married, right? So now I got to question is she a gold digger?" pic.twitter.com/c8OkbWRTMr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2023

The photo below really sums up the entire situation. That’s three dudes who literally have no response for the “is she a gold digger” take Carlton uncorked with absolute ease.

Craig Carton wonders if Dak Prescott’s girlfriend is a gold digger. (Credit: Screenshot/X video https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1730237686722498665)

Now, could Carton claim he was joking? I’m sure he will, but did he sound like he was joking to you? Didn’t to me.

He passed about half a dozen off ramps during that conversation, but still managed to end up at his destination of wondering if Sarah Jane Ramos is a gold digger?

What an incredible take and moment of TV. You can’t buy authenticity like this. It just unfolds naturally, and man, did that happen here.

As a general rule of life, it’s probably not wise to opine on people’s relationships if there’s not a good reason to. Questioning if a pregnant woman is a gold digger probably doesn’t meet that threshold. Also, is Carton not aware that a lot of NFL players have babies with women they’re not even dating, let alone married to.

Is that also a distraction or not?

A truly incredible moment of TV, and I’m definitely not mad about it. This is the kind of entertainment we crave in the content game. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.