Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway Arrested For Outstanding Warrant

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Antonio Callaway was arrested Saturday in Miami for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay fines.

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Callaway had an outstanding warrant related to driving offenses when he was taken into custody.

Antonio Callaway had an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest. (Twitter: @AndySlater)

And this isn’t the first legal misstep for the 26-year-old.

During his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns, Callaway was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

Also in 2018, Callaway violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The league suspended him for the first four games of the 2019 season. Then, he received another suspension for the final seven weeks of the season, along with the first three games in 2020.

The Browns selected Callaway out of Florida in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. For the next few years, he bounced around to various practice squads.

He has not suited up for an NFL game since late 2020 during a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins.

The Cowboys added Callaway to their practice roster in November 2022. He has yet to play a game for Dallas.

Callaway signed a futures contract with the Cowboys in January.