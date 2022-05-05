Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Transported To Hospital After Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash late Wednesday night, first reported by WFAA. Jones reportedly suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a result.
The accident was reported around 8:10 p.m. in the Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard area in Dallas.
Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken tweeted that 79-year-old Jones was taken to the hospital for medical attention as a precaution recommended by first responders and that the team owner will be “fine.”
No official word has been released regarding any additional passengers accompanying Jones during the accident.
Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones announced that Jerry was released from Parkland Health later in the evening and that he is now recovering at home.
Stay tuned with OutKick as details on the story emerge.
