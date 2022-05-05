Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Transported To Hospital After Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car crash late Wednesday night, first reported by WFAA. Jones reportedly suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a result.

The accident was reported around 8:10 p.m. in the Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard area in Dallas.

Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken tweeted that 79-year-old Jones was taken to the hospital for medical attention as a precaution recommended by first responders and that the team owner will be “fine.”

No official word has been released regarding any additional passengers accompanying Jones during the accident.

Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones announced that Jerry was released from Parkland Health later in the evening and that he is now recovering at home.

Sources say Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been released from the hospital & is home resting comfortably.



Jones was checked into Parkland hospital tonight after a minor accident, but that was done at the insistence of police, per sources.



“He is all good,” VP Stephen Jones said. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) May 5, 2022

Dallas Police sources say Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in an accident in Dallas and has been transported to hospital. I am told his injuries are not serious. DPD is investigating. @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) May 5, 2022

