Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones All Smiles In Photo Op With Deion Sanders, Future Dallas QB Shedeur Sanders

It’s Prime Time in Dallas.

SI’s 2023 Sportsperson of the Year, Deion Sanders, and his son, Shedeur, appeared at AT&T Stadium — ahead of Thursday Night Football — and took a picture with noted fan and Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones.

Sanders boys take a photo op with Jerry Jones. (Amazon Prime Video)

The meetup also fueled the “Shedeur Sanders to Dallas” buzz, which is faint but existent based on Deion’s legacy in Dallas.

What more could Jerry Jones want than to get rid of Dak Prescott in favor of drafting Deion Sanders’ flashy quarterback of a son?

Jerry Jones is hanging out with Deion and Shedeur Sanders pregame pic.twitter.com/QTFx2KtMCh — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) December 1, 2023

The Sanders boys visited Arlington on a high, high horse.

Love him or hate him, Deion Sanders can make a 4-8 college football record look cool! Then there’s Sports Illustrated’s “Sportsperson” award, a generally unlikely accolade for a losing head coach.

The shades, diamond-studded coach’s whistle from Deion and chains on display could convince any viewer that the Buffaloes were under consideration by the CFP committee this weekend.

And Jerry Jones, facing a recently filed defamation lawsuit by an estranged daughter, is also all-smiles amid crisis.

JerryWorld and the 8-3 Cowboys welcome the 6-5 Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Could Shedeur Sanders thrive in Dallas? Sound off: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.

Sports Illustrated named Deion Sanders its Sportsperson of the Year. Colorado and Sanders finished 4-8 and missed making a bowl game. (Credit: Getty Images)