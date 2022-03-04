Cowboys ‘Likely’ Parting Ways With WR Cooper

Videos by OutKick

If you’re planning on hangin’ with Mr. Cooper this spring, you’ll probably have to look somewhere other than Dallas. On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter all but confirmed the rumors that Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper will be catching passes for some other team next fall.

“(The) Cowboys are ‘likely’ to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources,” Schefter said via tweet.

Cowboys are “likely” to release WR Amari Copper by the start of the new league year, per league sources. Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2022

Cooper’s likely spot in the unemployment line shouldn’t come as a surprise. Dallas’ front office has been noncommittal about Cooper’s role with the Cowboys for a while now. As recently as Monday, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told media members, “It’s too early for me to address (the Cooper situation) yet. We’re continuing to have conversations. A lot of things affect that…moving parts.”

It’s not hard to see why the Big D would show Cooper the big door. As Schefter noted, “Cooper is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on the fifth day of the new league year, March 20.”

That’s a lot of green for any player, but especially rich for a receiver who’s been more so-so than spectacular. Last fall, Cooper played in 15 games, catching 68 balls for 865 yards and eight scores. In March of 2020, he signed a five-year extension with Dallas worth $100 million. By trading or releasing Cooper, Dallas — which is more than $21 million over the salary cup — would save roughly $16 million.

How ’bout them Cowboys?

