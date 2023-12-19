Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Fake Analysts’ Who ‘Wait For Players To Fail’

Videos by OutKick

Seems like Dallas Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons is just now learning that a lot of people hate the Cowboys.

Parsons has his own podcast, “The Edge,” and he took some time to address the criticism heaped on the team after a bad loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“What I don’t understand is everyone just waits for the Cowboys to lose,” Parsons said, according to Mediaite. “I saw multiple analysts, people who are fake analysts who someone got jobs on TV, saying, ‘There goes your boy.’

“It’s almost to the point where it’s almost sick that former players are waiting for current players to fail so that way they have something to talk about. [I’m] not even [going to] get into names. I feel like at this point, you kinda know who you are.”

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

I wish he had gotten into names because I’d like to know who they are!

In my experience — I’ve spent a lot of time around former NFL players-turned-analysts working at ESPN — this isn’t true. There are plenty of things to say about current sports analysts on television.

However, they absolutely support their fellow players. It’s a brotherhood and I’ve heard that from many of them.

But, they are paid to comment on the NFL. Thus, some of that commentary is going to be negative. It just so happens that the Dallas Cowboys are the most popular team in the league.

That’s not my opinion — television ratings tell us that’s true. Whether people watch Dallas because they love them or they hate them, they’re watching.

It’s like the old bit from Howard Stern’s movie Private Parts (before he lost his mind).

So, NFL commentators have to talk about the Cowboys. Trust me, I worked at ESPN. There was literally never a day where someone said, “Hey, that’s too much Cowboys talk.” It could be July. Doesn’t matter.

Have I heard, “You’re doing too much baseball content”? Absolutely. Cowboys? Never. Not once.

I understand Micah Parsons’ frustration, especially when it comes to quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott played poorly against the Bills and Parsons believes that analysts wanted that to happen.

“It’s like, ‘Oh there he is. That’s the person we’ve been waiting for,’” Parsons remarked. “Why do you want a person to lose so badly… I’m a fan of the game, right? Whether I’m playing Josh Allen or whoever, at the end of the day, I don’t wanna see Josh Allen hurt. I don’t wanna see him fail. I want him to continue his career.

“Obviously, when we’re playing and we’re lining up (against one another), I’m trying to beat him. But it seems that a lot of people are just waiting for people to fail.”

Micah Parsons defends Dallas Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott after a tough outing against the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Again, I think Parsons misses the point here. Prescott played poorly against the Bills. People are going to say that. Part of being the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys is extra scrutiny.

Go back and look at how the media talked about Tony Romo when he was starting there for years. The discussion was almost exactly the same as it is about Prescott. Both players were/are above average but didn’t/haven’t delivered playoff wins.

The criticism here is fair.

Micah Parsons needs to understand that he plays for the Dallas Cowboys. Because of that, he gets a lot more publicity than he would if he played for the Jaguars.

Some of it is going to be negative. Nature of the beast.