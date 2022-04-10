Cowboys HOF’er Gil Brandt Apologizes After Dwayne Haskins’ Comments: ‘I Reacted Carelessly’

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Gil Brandt made insensitive comments after the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins on SiriusXM’s NFL radio show on Saturday, but the former team executive issued an apology after facing heavy criticism.

Brandt mentioned on the radio show that “any death is tragic” before leading into a more negative analysis of the career and behavior of the former Ohio State star and first-round pick of Washington.

QB DWAYNE HASKINS STRUCK, KILLED BY DUMP TRUCK

“This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview,” Brant tweeted. “I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

Brandt’s initial comments were captured by NBC Sports’ Pete Damilatis on Twitter and quickly went viral:

Here is @Gil_Brandt on NFL radio when asked about Dwayne Haskins.

“He was a guy that was living to be dead.”

“It was always something” with Haskins

“Maybe it he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.” pic.twitter.com/cuZZdqYOck — Pete Damilatis (@PeteDamilatis) April 9, 2022

Some called his comments “disgusting”, “positively some of the worst commentary I’ve heard” — more reactions can be read here — but some compared the situation to that of what ESPN analyst Adam Schefter tweeted when breaking the news earlier in the day.

The Cowboys said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that the team is deeply saddened by the passing of Dwayne Haskins.

“Our hearts go out to the Haskins family, Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers Nation for their tragic loss,” the statement reads.

