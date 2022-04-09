Cowboys HOF Gil Brandt Blasted for ‘Disgusting’ Comments On Dwayne Haskins’ Death

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after he was hit by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway on Saturday, and Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Gil Brandt made insensitive comments about Haskins on SiriusXM’s NFL radio show just hours later.

Brandt mentioned on the radio show that “any death is tragic” before leading into a more negative analysis of the career and behavior of the former Ohio State star and first-round pick of Washington.

“He was a guy that was living to be dead.”

“It was always something [with Haskins].”

“Maybe if he stayed in school a year he wouldn’t do silly things [like] jogging on a highway.”

QB DWAYNE HASKINS STRUCK, KILLED BY DUMP TRUCK

The 90-year-old Super Bowl-winning executive for the Cowboys — who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — has many individuals wondering if there will be any consequences for his comments.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes responded to a tweet with Brandt’s comments asking “how is this real”.

Bc there is a pervasive, trite & false narrative about athletes, especially NFL and NBA 👀, that great athleticism cannot come w/ great intellect & character. It subjugates men, pushing the idea that they are worth nothing apart from the arena. It has deep roots & it’s harmful. — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) April 9, 2022

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick tweeted at Brandt and said: “I really hope you didn’t mean what you said about Dwayne.”

I really hope you didn’t mean what you said about Dwayne @Gil_Brandt — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) April 9, 2022

Annie Apple, the mother of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, called Brandt a “gutless garbage pile of skin.”

“And this guy was a player personnel for 30 years in the National Football League,” she wrote.

Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward also tweeted at Brandt, saying “I do not know or will assume to but please don’t speak on my friend. He will be missed and your words are disgraceful. We are all hurting right now.”

@Gil_Brandt I do not know or will assume to but please don’t speak on my friend. He will be missed and your words are disgraceful. We are all hurting right now — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 9, 2022

Others called his comments “disgusting”, “positively some of the worst commentary I’ve heard,” and many called it worse than what ESPN analyst Adam Schefter tweeted when breaking the news earlier in the day.

The Cowboys said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that the team is deeply saddened by the passing of Dwayne Haskins.

“Our hearts go out to the Haskins family, Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers Nation for their tragic loss,” the statement reads.

