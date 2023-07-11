Cousin Accuses Police of ‘Cover Up’ In Bizarre ‘Missing’ Rudy Farias Case

Videos by OutKick

The twisted case of Texas teenager Rudy Farias continues to raise more questions than answers.

Farias’ mother, Janie Santana, reported him missing on March 7, 2015, when he was 17. Farias reappeared for the first time last month, on June 29mi

But police then revealed the near-decade-long search for Farias was a ruse. Farias was never missing. Rather, he returned home one day after his mother filed the report. However, she continued to tell law enforcement he had not.

Police say Santana gave Farias “fictitious names and dates of birth.” She also told neighbors who saw Farias that he was her nephew.

Local activist Quanell X claims that Farias, in the presence of a detective, reported his mother had sexually abused him for years. And that’s why she kept him hidden.

“That detective heard every word that Rudy said about being violated in the shower, about his mother making him play husband and calling him daddy,” Quanell X said.

Police deny X’s assertion. At least publicly.

Santana did, however, raise money for the search for her son, including more than $2,000 in donations on GoFundMe. The GoFundMe service banned Santana last week.

In a new twist, Farias’ cousin Michelle Rodriguez accused the Houston Police Department of “covering up” the case.

“They are covering up what they knew years ago, and they didn’t want to come out,” Rodriguez told FOX7 Austin.

Rodriguez adds the mother had abused Farias before the missing hoax, seemingly confirming part of Quanell X’s version of events.

“Prior to Rudy’s disappearance, his so-called disappearance, his mother had been seen by my late grandma causing abuse to Rudy sexually, physically, mentally. This did not just start when Janie reported Rudy missing,” Rodriguez said.

And yet, the district attorney has declined to charge Santana for the fake reports.

Bizarre case of 'missing’ Texas teen Rudy Farias takes new twist with latest accusations https://t.co/NsuzXcgjx2 #FoxNews — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) July 10, 2023

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION INTRODUCED EXCUSED RACISM: BOBBY BURACK

“Janie needs to be brought in,” adds Rodriguez. “It’s all going to come out, you can’t hide, nothing is going to be hidden, so whatever you think you can hide, good luck it’s coming out.”

Janie Santana’s sister also called for police to arrest her sister.

“We’re upset that (authorities) are not going to do anything,” said Pauline Sanchez Rodriguez.

Sanchez Rodriguez details that her late mother had been living with Santana and repeatedly told relatives that Farias was at the house.

“My mom would always tell me, ‘Rudy is here… He’s there. He’s in that room,’” Sanchez Rodriguez said. “And Janie said, ‘No she’s lying, she’s losing it.’”

To recap:

— Rudy was there the whole time while his mother raised money for his search in which police participated for years.

— Neighbors saw him and thought he was a nephew.

— His grandmother knew he was in the bedroom next to hers.

— According to a cousin and activist, Rudy was abused by his mother throughout the process.

— Police have no intent to charge the mother for leading a missing child hoax.

So, uh, yeah.