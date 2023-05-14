Country Music Star Pitches Himself For ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” may be coming to an end soon, but that doesn’t mean stars aren’t already prepping for the upcoming spinoff.

Dustin Lynch revealed at the Academy of Country Music Awards that he’s ready to add some acting credits to his resume.

When asked about “Yellowstone,” Lynch said he believed he’d fit right in with the Western themed drama.

“I would be totally down. Absolutely, yes” Lynch explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Beyond just being a fan of the show, Lynch said he has some experience with many of the important aspects of the “Yellowstone” series.

“I grew up on a horse, so I’m comfortable in that situation for sure,” Lynch continued. “I can farm a little bit.”

Lynch was at the ACM’s after receiving the first nomination of his career. His track, “Thinking ‘Bout You” with MacKenzie Porter was nominated for Music Event of the Year.

He told ET that the track has “changed his life.”

“I’m so grateful. It’s really cool ‘Thinking ‘Bout You’ has changed my life and MacKenzie’s,” he said.

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 05: Dustin Lynch performs during the Rockin’ Derby Eve concert at Christy’s Garden on May 5, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

‘Yellowstone’ Sequel Coming Soon

The fifth and final season of “Yellowstone” will start airing in November, with a new spin-off starting the following month.

“1923,” the prequel series starring Harrison Ford, is also ending.

READ: HARRISON FORD’S ‘YELLOWSTONE’ PREQUEL SERIES ENDING

But the president and CEO of production company MTV Entertainment Studios, is confident in the upcoming slate of “Yellowstone” related content.

“‘Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” Chris McCarthy, said in a statement.

Given the show’s popularity, especially in the country music world, MTV is probably receiving call after call to join the sequel.

With Lynch’s star seemingly rising, maybe he’ll have a better chance than most to make his “Yellowstone” dreams come true.