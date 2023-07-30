Country Music Star Craig Morgan Re-Enlists In The Army At Age 59

Videos by OutKick

That’s the name of Craig Morgan’s latest album. But for the country star, it’s a whole lot deeper than that.

At 59 years old, Morgan has decided to re-enlist in the United States Army Reserve. And he was sworn in on stage Saturday at the Grand Ole Opry in front of a sold-out audience.

“I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” Morgan said to Fox News Digital.

The Kingston Springs, Tenn., native previously served 17 years in the Army and Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions as an E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist.

Upon his reenlistment, Morgan will hold the rank of Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer.

“Every Soldier who enters the Army has the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and Staff Sgt. Morgan is no exception,” General Andrew Poppas, who officiated the ceremony, said. “I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes and how he impacts other Soldiers around the Army.”

During his time away from the service, Morgan remained active in supporting troops at home ant aboard. He performs shows at military bases and has taken part in multiple USO Tours. For his efforts, he earned the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the USO Merit Award.

Once a soldier, always a soldier I love our country. pic.twitter.com/55XNrjF7sk — cmorganmusic (@cmorganmusic) July 29, 2023

Craig Morgan Balances Passion for Music and Country

As an artist, Morgan has charted 17 times on the Billboard country charts. And it all started by writing and performing songs for his fellow soldiers.

“It never seemed like it was something that was a career for them, even though it kind of was, at times, and especially for me, even throughout my military career,” Morgan said.

“It wasn’t until later in my military career that I thought that I could possibly pursue it as a profession.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Morgan says he will continue to tour and release music. Now, he’ll just have some extra responsibilities.

“I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers,” Morgan said. “God Bless America. Go Army.”